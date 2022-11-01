Champions League draw: Who will Premier League teams meet in Round of 16?
Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea have all claimed spots in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.
Three of those teams winning their UCL groups limit their draw options for the Round of 16, and clubs will learn their next opponents on Monday.
The draw will start at 6am ET Monday, and you can watch the balls drawn live on UEFA.com.
The field is still being completed with eight more group stage matches on Wednesday, and below you’ll find a list of who Premier League teams can draw — and not draw — which we’ll update as teams finalize their group placements.
When is the Champions League round of 16 draw?
When: 6am ET (Noon CET) Monday, Nov. 7
Stream: UEFA.com
Which teams are through to the Champions League Round of 16?
Seeded
Bayern Munich
Chelsea
Manchester City
Napoli
Porto
Tottenham Hotspur
Unseeded
Borussia Dortmund
Club Brugge
Eintracht Frankfurt
Inter Milan
Liverpool
Qualified, but not yet seeded or unseeded
Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid
Still in contention
RB Leipzig
Shakhtar Donetsk
AC Milan
Red Bull Salzburg
Who can Man City draw in the Champions League Round of 16?
Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, AC Milan, Red Bull Salzburg
Who can Liverpool draw in the Champions League Round of 16?
Bayern Munich, Napoli, Porto, Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain
Who can Chelsea draw in the Champions League Round of 16?
Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk
Who can Tottenham Hotspur draw in the Champions League Round of 16?
Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, AC Milan, Red Bull Salzburg
