The UEFA Champions League draw has delivered the final European Cup obstacles for three Premier League sides, as quarterfinal and semifinal paths were drawn for Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool.

[ MORE: UEFA Champions League hub — Schedule, stats, more ]

Defending champions Chelsea will face Real Madrid in the next round, with the winner

Manchester City drew Atletico Madrid, pitting Pep Guardiola against longtime La Liga rival Diego Simeone and reuniting Rodri with his former side.

Liverpool gets surprise package Benfica, leaving the last quarterfinal tie as Villarreal vs Bayern Munich.

The Reds won’t say so, obviously, but will be very happy to dodge both Premier League rivals as well as both Madrid derby sides until a possible final, though potential semifinal foe Bayern Munich may well be the favorite to win the competition.

2021-22 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Liverpool vs Benfica

2021-22 UEFA Champions League semifinal draw

Chelsea vs Real Madrid winner vs Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid winner

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich winner vs Liverpool vs Benfica winner

Americans Abroad

UEFA Champions League: How to watch live, team news, predictions, odds Christian Pulisic’s precise finish restores Chelsea’s UCL advantage... Giovanni Reyna sets up Witsel winner, BVB creeps up on Bayern (video)

Champions League draw: Liverpool big winner, Chelsea draws Real Madrid originally appeared on NBCSports.com