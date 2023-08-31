Champions League draw live: Premier League sides learn their group stage fate

The Champions League draw will separate 32 teams into eight groups of four - Getty Images/Valerio Pennicino

05:30 PM BST

Arsenal are out of the bowl....

They have a one in six chance of drawing Bayern Munich and Harry Kane...

But they have avoided that draw. They will face last year’s Europa League winners Sevilla in Group B.

05:28 PM BST

Time for pot two now

Arsenal and Manchester United fans stay tuned.

05:26 PM BST

How the eight pot one clubs have been allocated

Group A: Bayern Munich

Group B: Sevilla

Group C: Napoli

Group D: Benfica

Group E: Feyenoord

Group F: Paris St-Germain

Group G: Manchester City

Group H: Barcelona



05:22 PM BST

Here we go!

The balls in pot one are being shuffled.

05:20 PM BST

Just a reminder on country protection...

Teams from the same country cannot meet in the Champions League until the quarter-finals, so there will be no all-Premier League ties. One of the English clubs could face Celtic, though.

05:18 PM BST

Giorgio Marchetti is on stage

A familiar face to those of us who have sat through these Uefa draws over the years. He says we are about to be given some matches “which will set our hearts racing”.

05:16 PM BST

Joe Cole and Eric Abidal the former players involved in the draw

Abidal says he has great memories of winning the 2011 final with Barcelona at Wembley.

Cole describes Wembley as very romantic venue for English teams, and recalls sneaking into the old Wembley without a ticket as a kid.

05:11 PM BST

A piano occupies the stage...no sign of Alexis Sanchez

Champions League Trophy is displayed at the main stage of Grimaldi Forum

05:07 PM BST

We are now in the hands of Uefa...

The draw begins with a solo saxophone piece, which was curiously artistic by the standards of clinical Uefa minimalism. Now we await a succession of montages and introductions before the balls actually start being drawn.

04:59 PM BST

Joe Cole is part of today's draw

He believes everyone will want to avoid Newcastle of the pot four teams (remember, the other English teams cannot draw them). Cole also thinks Arsenal are better positioned to enjoy a run through the tournament than Manchester United.

Special guest Joe Cole poses at the red carpet

04:53 PM BST

Wembley a good omen for City and Guardiola?

The City manager has swept up several domestic cups at Wembley but the national stadium has also proved a lucky charm for Guardiola in European competition and hosts this season’s final.

Guardiola was part of Johann Cruyff’s ‘Dream Team’ at Barcelona which won the European Cup for the first time in the club’s history, beating Sampdoria 1-0 at Wembley in 1992. Ronald Koeman scored the winner with a trademark free-kick.

He then went on to manage Barcelona to European Cup success at Wembley in 2011, when they pulverised Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola of CF Barcelona celebrates the victory for his team

04:49 PM BST

Luis Figo is in the building

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

04:39 PM BST

A reminder of last night's results

There are 14 winners of the European Cup in the 32-team group stage draw after PSV Eindhoven advanced beyond Rangers in the play-offs.

PSV, the European champion in 1988, beat Rangers 5-1 in their play-off second leg to complete a 7-3 aggregate score.

Royal Antwerp have not played in the competition since 1957 yet also sealed their place in the draw by winning 2-1 at AEK Athens.

Copenhagen completed the line up with a 1-1 draw at home to competition debutant Raków Częstochowa having already won 1-0 in Poland.

Luuk de Jong of PSV Eindhoven celebrates the 3-1 during the UEFA Champions League play-off second leg

04:37 PM BST

In case you've missed the music over the summer...

04:21 PM BST

How to watch this evening's draw

In the UK, Champions League rights holders TNT Sports will broadcast the draw live on TNT Sport 1.

Alternatively, the draw is being streamed for free on Uefa’s website and YouTube channel.

In America, the draw is being shown on Paramount+. American viewers can also watch for free on the Uefa website or YouTube channel.

04:07 PM BST

Looks like Inter Milan legend Javier Zanetti will be part of today's draw

Former Argentinian player Javier Zanetti poses with the UEFA Champions League trophy ahead of the UEFA Champions League

04:03 PM BST

Newcastle's potential opponents

Pot one: Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, PSG, Benfica, Feyenoord

Pot two: Real Madrid, Inter, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto

Pot three: Shakhtar Donetsk, Salzburg, AC Milan, Braga, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade, PSV

Best-case scenario: Feyenoord, Porto, Copenhagen, Newcastle United

Worst-case scenario: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Newcastle United

04:02 PM BST

Manchester United's potential opponents

Pot one: Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, PSG, Benfica, Feyenoord

Pot three: Shakhtar Donetsk, Salzburg, AC Milan, Braga, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade, PSV, Young Boys

Pot four: Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, Celtic, Union Berlin, Lens, Antwerp, Young Boys

Best-case scenario: Feyenoord, Manchester United, Copenhagen, Antwerp

Worst-case scenario: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, AC Milan, Real Sociedad

04:02 PM BST

Arsenal's potential opponents

Pot one: Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, PSG, Benfica, Feyenoord

Pot three: Shakhtar Donetsk, Salzburg, AC Milan, Braga, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade, PSV, Copenhagen

Pot four: Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, Celtic, Union Berlin, Lens, Antwerp, Young Boys

Best-case scenario: Feyenoord, Arsenal, Copenhagen, Antwerp

Worst-case scenario: Bayern Munich, Arsenal, AC Milan, Real Sociedad

04:02 PM BST

Manchester City's potential opponents

Pot two: Real Madrid, Inter, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto

Pot three: Shakhtar Donetsk, Salzburg, AC Milan, Braga, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade, PSV, Copenhagen

Pot four: Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, Celtic, Union Berlin, Lens, Antwerp, Young Boys

Best-case scenario: Man City, Porto, Salzburg, Young Boys

Worst-case scenario: Man City, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Galatasaray

04:01 PM BST

This year's Champions League pots

Champions League 2023-24 group stage pots

04:01 PM BST

Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United await their fate

Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of the 2023-24 Champions League group stage draw with Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United the Premier League’s four representatives.

Pep Guardiola’s City are the European Cup holders after beating Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul in last season’s final, when Rodri’s winner sealed the Treble. City have lost Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona and Kevin De Bruyne to injury, but midfield reinforcements have arrived in the shape of Mateo Kovacic and the imminent signing of Mathues Nunes. City also paid £77.8 million to make Josko Gvardiol the second-most expensive defender ever. The Croatian played against City in this competition with RB Leipzig last season, and City are strong favourites to retain their crown for good reason.

Arsenal are returning to Europe’s top club competition for the first time since 2016-17 and Mikel Arteta will be involved in his first Champions League matches as a manager. Arsenal’s record in European competition is poor for a club of their stature, and Arteta did not manage to crack the Europa League in three attempts. That said, the squad is stronger this season and the Champions League will demand greater attention. The balance of power has also shifted decisively towards the Premier League since Arsenal were last in the Champions League

Winning the Carabao Cup and securing a top-four finish was viewed as a successful first season at Manchester United for Erik ten Hag, and the three-time European Cup winners have not made it beyond the quarter-finals since 2011. It has been an unconvincing start to the season for United and they are scrambling to add a midfielder and emergency left-back before the close of the transfer window. Their Europa League exit to Sevilla was one of the lows of last season.

Newcastle United are making their first appearance in the Champions League since 2002-03. There will be doubts about whether Newcastle have the reserves of quality to compete at home and abroad, but the intensity of Eddie Howe’s team will make St James’ Park an uncompromising venue for any Champions League club. Their long absence from European competition puts them in pot four, leaving them to hope for a favourable draw. A group featuring both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid is a possibility.

We expect the draw to commence at 5pm.

