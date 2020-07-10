Champions League draw LIVE: Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea learn quarter-final and semi-final opponents today

The UEFA Champions League football trophy: AFP via Getty Images

The Champions League is set to return after coronavirus saw the last 16 round suspended with the conclusion of the tournament set for Lisbon.

There are four remaining last 16 ties to finalise involving Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, Barcelona vs Napoli and Juventus vs Lyon while Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig and Atalanta have already booked their place in the last eight. City will face Cristiano Ronaldo's Juve or French side Lyon if they make it past Real. Lionel Messi's Barcelona will take on Bayern Munich or Chelsea if they themselves beat Napoli in the last-16. RB Leipzig face Atletico Madrid and PSG take on Atalanta in the other remaining ties.

Follow live reaction from Nyon, Switzerland right here:

