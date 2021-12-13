Champions League draw LIVE: Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and City discover last-16 ties

(REUTERS)

Follow live updates from the Champions League draw as the four English teams discover their fates.

The 2019 champions Liverpool are among the top seeds after winning their group with a perfect six-from-six record and are joined by fellow group winners and three-time European champions Manchester United, and the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City. Chelsea finished second in their group, however, and that means Thomas Tuchel’s reigning European champions will face one of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Ajax or Lille in the last 16.

The draw will now be made to determine first knockout round ties, scheduled to take place in February and March next year, which will see the remaining teams split into seeded and non-seeded sides ahead of the two-legged fixtures. No team can face a side from their own country or from their group. The draw will get underway at around 11am GMT, with first legs taking place on 15-16 and 22-23 February, before second legs on 8-9 and 15-16 March.

Follow all the latest from the Champions League draw below.

Champions League draw latest updates

Man Utd, Man City and Liverpool among group winners

Chelsea face tricky draw after finishing second in group

Last-16 ties to take place across February and March

Champions League draw

10:05 , Dylan Terry

Who do we want to see face one another in the last 16 of the Champions League? There promises to be some outstanding ties drawn in around one hour’s time.

Champions League draw

09:49 , Lawrence Ostlere

