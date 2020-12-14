Champions League draw LIVE: Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City learn last 16 opponents

The UEFA Champions League football cup round of 16 draw ceremony (AFP)

The Champions League last 16 draw is here and Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are set to learn who they will face in the next round after navigating the group stage.

Manchester United came unstuck in Leipzig and miss out here, but the Premier League still has a strong contingent, with all three sides winning their groups and set to enter today’s draw as a seeded team and, in theory, ready to receive an easier draw.

Here are the most likely opponents for Jurgen Klopp, Frank Lampard and Pep Guardiola’s sides, and everything you need to know about today’s ceremony in Nyon, Switzerland. The Reds will be eager to put right last season when Atletico Madrid eliminated them at this stage, while Bayern Munich had too much for the Blues at the same stage, though the Citizens were able to squeeze past Real Madrid before their eventual collapse at the hands of Lyon in the quarter-finals.

All three English teams will avoid the champions Bayern in the last 16, though La Liga giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid remain possibilities - follow all the live updates and reaction as the schedule becomes clearer, while the Europa League draw is later on this afternoon with everything you need to know here.

LONG READ: ‘Like being in a fairytale’: The lost wonder of the Champions League group stages