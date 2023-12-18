Champions League draw LIVE! Latest reaction and updates as Arsenal and Man City handed favourable last-16 ties

Champions League draw LIVE!

Arsenal and Man City are among the teams who discovered their next Champions League opponents, after the last-16 draw took place this morning. Both will be delighted with the outcome, as the Gunners were paired with Porto and City will face Copenhagen. Barcelona face a tricky test against Napoli, with neither side currently in the best of form, while Bayern Munich face Lazio and Real Madrid go up against RB Leipzig.

The Europa League knockout round play-off draw was also held, as those teams who finished second in their group go up against clubs dropping down from the Champions League. Liverpool, West Ham and Rangers are among those clubs already straight through to the last-16 as group winners and were therefore not involved.

There is no such luxury for Jose Mourinho's Roma side, who will take on Feyenoord while Marseille are also in the hat after a dramatic defeat to Brighton last week. They face Shakhtar Donetsk. AC Milan will fancy their chances of a deep run and have been drawn against Rennes, with Lens, who beat Arsenal earlier this season, going up against Freiburg.

Roma and Feyenoord will face off in the Europa League knockout play-off round for a rematch of the Italian giants' victory in the Conference League final two years ago.

Monday's draw pitted teams who finished third in the Champions League group stage against the runners-up of the Europa League groups.

Jose Mourinho's side failed to top their group and have been handed a tricky trip to the Netherlands in the next round, which will likely see away fans banned at both legs due to the poor relations between Feyenoord supporters and Italian teams.

AC Milan take on Ligue 1 side Rennes in another pick of the draw, while RC Lens and Freiburg will do battle.

The first legs are scheduled for Thursday, February 15, 2024 with the second legs seven days later.

Feyenoord vs Roma

AC Milan vs Rennes

RC Lens vs Freiburg

Young Boys vs Sporting CP

Benfica vs Toulouse

Braga vs Qarabag

Galatasaray vs Sparta Prague

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Marseille

Here are those eight knockout round play-off ties...

Maccabi Haifa vs Gent

Molde vs Legia Warsaw

Ajax vs Bodo/Glimt

Olympiacos vs Ferencvaros

Real Betis vs Dinamo Zagreb

Union SG vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Servette vs Ludogorets

Sturm Graz vs Slovan Bratislava

And they will face one of the eight teams dropping down from the Europa League:

Olympiacos

Ajax

Real Betis

Sturm Graz

Union SG

Maccabi Haifa

Servette

Molde

Here are the eight teams that finished as runners-up in their groups:

Slovan Bratislava

Gent

Dinamo Zagreb

Bodø/Glimt

Legia

Ferencvaros

Eintracht Frankfurt

Ludogorets

Time for a third and final draw of the day.

Europa Conference League knockout round play-off draw is about to begin.

City set to cruise through?

12:43 , Matt Verri

Man City will face Copenhagen in the last-16.

The Danish side caused Man United plenty of problems earlier this season, but City have plenty of reasons to be confident.

One of them would be the 5-0 when at the Etihad last season when the two sides met in the group-stage!

Good news for Gunners...

12:32 , Matt Verri

Arsenal have a miserable last-16 record in the Champions League, losing their last seven ties, but they will be happy enough to be drawn against Porto.

It went well the last time they face the Portuguese side in the last-16 - time for a January swoop to bring Nicklas Bendtner back?

2010 - The last time Arsenal got past the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League, they did so by beating FC Porto 6-2 on aggregate in the 2009-10 campaign. Nicklas Bendtner scored a hat-trick at the Emirates for the Gunners in that tie. Passage. pic.twitter.com/crG5nU6nu0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 18, 2023

12:23 , Matt Verri

Here are those eight ties...

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Marseille

Galatasaray vs Sparta Prague

Braga vs Qarabag

Benfica vs Toulouse

Young Boys vs Sporting CP

Lens vs Freiburg

AC Milan vs Rennes

Feyenoord vs Roma

Here we go then, we are ready to get on with the draw.

Reminder that's it's runners-up from the Europa League group-stage facing teams dropping down from the Champions League.

The Champions League final will be held at Wembley, so they had England's John Terry doing the draw earlier today.

With the Europa League final taking place in Dublin, it is of course... Julien Escude called onto the stage. The Frenchman was an obvious choice.

A quick coffee, maybe a massage, and Giorgio Marchetti is back out on stage for the second time today to explain how a draw works.

Couldn't get through this without him.

The Europa League music is blaring out, as the draw ceremony gets up and running.

The final is taking place in Dublin this season - British clubs will be desperate to book their place in it!

Standard Sport simulator...

11:54 , Matt Verri

For those who can't be bothered to wait another seven minutes, we have simulated the draw and there is a obviously a very strong chance that we get it bang on.

Here goes...

AC Milan vs Marseille

Rennes vs Feyenoord

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Qarabag

Sporting CP vs RC Lens

Toulouse vs Galatasaray

Sparta Prague vs Benfica

Freiburg vs Braga

Young Boys vs Roma

The first legs are scheduled for Thursday February 15, 2024, with the second legs a week later on February 22.

The draw for the last-16, where West Ham, Liverpool and Co will re-enter the competition, is penciled in for Friday February 23, 2024.

English clubs sailing through

11:47 , Matt Verri

Teams that finished top of their Europa League group do not have to worry about the play-off round.

They go straight through to the last-16, with Liverpool, Brighton and West Ham among those doing just that.

A reminder of the eight group winners...

11:43 , Matt Verri

Teams qualified for play-off round via Europa League

Sporting CP

Toulouse

Roma

Qarabag

Rennes

Freiburg

Marseille

Sparta Prague

Teams entering play-off round via Champions League

Feyenoord

Young Boys

Galatasaray

RC Lens

Braga

Benfica

AC Milan

Shakhtar Donetsk

11:38 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, fans will be able to tune in live via TNT Sports, with coverage beginning at midday - after the Champions League last-16 draw.

Live stream: UEFA are set to broadcast the draw live and for free online via their social media channels and YouTube. The Discovery+ app and website will also offer a stream for TNT Sports subscribers.

Live blog: Even better... follow it all right here!

11:36 , Matt Verri

The fun never stops.

We'll have full coverage of the Europa League play-off round draw very shortly.

That's coming up at 12pm GMT - just under 25 minutes away.

11:29 , Matt Verri

First legs are set to be played on the midweeks of February 13-14 and 20-21 in 2024.

The second legs are set for March 5-6 and 12-13 in 2024.

11:24 , Matt Verri

Here are those eight ties in full...

English sides happy with that...

11:20 , Matt Verri

Arsenal and Manchester City will both be very pleased with the draw, you'd imagine.

The Gunners will face Porto, while holders City go up against Copenhagen.

Both will be strong favourites to come through those ties and reach the quarter-finals.

11:18 , Matt Verri

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid

11:18 , Matt Verri

Copenhagen vs Man City

11:17 , Matt Verri

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

11:17 , Matt Verri

PSV vs Borussia Dortmund

11:16 , Matt Verri

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid

11:15 , Matt Verri

PSG vs Real Sociedad

11:13 , Matt Verri

Napoli vs Barcelona

11:12 , Matt Verri

Porto vs Arsenal

11:12 , Matt Verri

The draw is about to begin. For real this time.

11:10 , Matt Verri

We're getting John Terry's views on everything, which is exactly what we were all hoping from this ceremony I'm sure.

Slowly, slowly they move towards the start of the draw.

We now have a "technical procedure" explanation. Don't want to say his job is redundant, but it's not complicated.

Seeded teams will face unseeded teams. Can't face a team from the same country or the same group. Not hard.

11:07 , Matt Verri

More chat, more back-patting.

Right, on we go. John Terry is on stage - with the final being at Wembley this season, he's helping out with the draw.

11:03 , Matt Verri

The ceremony is up and running in Nyon.

As ever, we have to start with a 'what you missed' montage of the entire group-stage.

Settle in.

10:57 , Matt Verri

Manchester United and Newcastle's exits from the Champions League is bad news in the race to earn an extra qualification spot next season.

As part of a revamped 36-team competition next season, the two countries whose clubs perform best in European competitions this season will receive an extra Champions League spot.

That means a fifth spot for Premier League clubs is up for grabs and Spurs, who are currently in fifth place in the Premier League, are in pole position to benefit while Aston Villa - who have never been in the Champions League - will also fancy their chances of a top-five finish come May.

Coefficient points are awarded across the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League and, following the group stages, the Premier League sits third behind Italy's Serie A and Germany's Bundesliga.

Italy: 14.00

Germany: 13.64

England: 13.63

Spain: 12.69

Czech: 12.00

Belgium: 11.60

France: 11.58

Inzaghi expects shot at revenge

10:52 , Matt Verri

Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi has got his crystal ball out.

The 47-year-old is predicting a repeat of last season's final, when he side went up against Manchester City.

Inzaghi said: "I think we’re going to draw Manchester City, but we’ll see what happens.

"All the teams in the draw are very strong and will be a big test."

10:46 , Matt Verri

Just under 15 minutes until the draw ceremony gets underway.

As we all know, these things are always very prompt and run firmly to schedule, with no wasting of time. At all.

10:41 , Matt Verri

As we covered earlier, Arsenal have lost all of their past seven last-16 matches in the Champions League.

Three of those came against Bayern Munich, two to Barcelona, and one defeat to both AC Milan and Monaco.

Good news, Arsenal fans. You can't face any of those four teams this season!

(Getty Images)

Ten Hag sees positive in European exit

10:33 , Matt Verri

Manchester United are not involved in the draw this morning.

They dropped out of Europe completely, after finishing bottom of their group behind Bayern Munich, Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Erik ten Hag did though find a way to look on the bright side.

“We have had so many injuries in the first part of the season but now we have less games so the load will be less,” the United boss said.

“That can give players the opportunity to recover and we will have more time on the training pitch and we can be fresher in the games.”

10:26 , Matt Verri

Unless you're Real Madrid, defending a Champions League title is not easy.

English clubs have though enjoyed this competition in recent years, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool all lifting the trophy in the past five seasons.

City to double up? Arsenal to join the list? Wouldn't rule either out...

Nketiah: Arsenal can go all the way

10:16 , Matt Verri

Eddie Nketiah says Arsenal fear no one in the Champions League knockout stage and insists the Gunners have the quality to go all the way in Europe this season.

Only 11 members of their squad had played in the Champions League before this season, but they have quickly adapted and are now fourth favourites with the bookmakers to win the competition, behind Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

“We are relishing the next round of games,” said Nketiah. “Playing in this competition, you are always going to get tough draws. Every team in this competition is good and earned the right to play here.

“There is no point being in a competition if you don’t dream to win. We have the quality to do so and we are pushing every day to win every tournament that we enter and play in.

“That’s our aim and that’s the aim of Arsenal Football Club. That’s what the fans want and we are working every day to try and achieve that dream. My dream is to win all of it."

10:11 , Matt Verri

It's what you've all been waiting for.

Here's our attempt at guessing what might materialise later this morning. Would be stunned if we didn't get 8/8.

We have just an hour to go until the ceremony gets underway at UEFA HQ in Switzerland!

Harry Kane leads Bayern Munich charge

Aside from Tottenham's spectacular run to the 2019 Champions League final, Harry Kane has never bypassed the last-16 of this competition.

The same can even be said for the Europa League and Conference League too!

Bayern don't usually have such troubles however and the Group A winners have fallen only once in the last-16 during Kane's whole career.

The quarter-finals, responsible for their last three exits, have been their hoodoo.

Jude Bellingham out to lead Real Madrid back to top

09:50 , Marc Mayo

Nobody has won this trophy more than Real Madrid - yet Jude Bellingham's trophy cabinet remains fairly empty.

The England midfielder bagged four goals in the group stage as Los Blancos eased past Napoli, Union Berlin and Braga.

Yes, they won the Champions League in 2022 but otherwise Real have been dumped out at the last-16 stage twice in the last five years.

Such a result will be simply unacceptable for this talented bunch.

Man City out to make statement in title defence

09:44 , Marc Mayo

Believe it or not, Manchester City used to have their own last-16 issues.

Barcelona knocked them out in back-to-back years at this stage in 2014 and 2015 before, two years later, a young Kylian Mbappe and Monaco shocked Pep Guardiola in his debut season.

Seeded for this draw, they will be confident whoever they face despite their middling domestic form.

Arsenal out to end the curse

09:40 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal's record in the Champions League last-16 since 2011 reads: LLLLLLL.

Not since Nicklas Bendtner scored a hat-trick to overturn a first-leg deficit against Porto in 2010 have the Gunners surpassed this stage.

That is the job Mikel Arteta will face, with the Gunners boss yet to carry his team into contention for a European trophy.

It was a pretty comfortable group stage for Arsenal though, as they bagged a seeding for today's draw, but in truth the quality of opposition was not great.

We are 90 minutes away from the draw ceremony kicking off in Switzerland!

Let's have a closer look at who are involved...

09:26

First legs are set to be played on the midweeks of February 13-14 and 20-21 in 2024.

The second legs are set for March 5-6 and 12-13 in 2024.

09:20 , Marc Mayo

Seeded:

Bayern Munich

Arsenal

Real Madrid

Real Sociedad

Manchester City

Atletico Madrid

Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona

Unseeded:

Copenhagen

RB Leipzig

PSV

Napoli

Inter Milan

Lazio

PSG

Porto

09:14 , Marc Mayo

Nice and simple today.

The teams which finished top of their groups will play teams which finished second.

Teams from the same country and group will be kept apart.

And the teams which won their group have the honour of hosting the second leg.

09:08 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, fans will be able to tune in via TNT Sports 1 at 11am GMT.

Live stream: UEFA are set to broadcast the draw live and for free online via their social media channels and YouTube. The Discovery+ app and website will also offer a stream for TNT Sports subscribers.

09:01 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of the Champions League draw!

We will today discover the last-16 opponents for Arsenal, Manchester City and more.

It promises to be a fascinating day in Nyon, Switzerland where UEFA's headquarters will host the ceremony kicking off at 11am GMT.

Follow all the build-up, the draw and reaction right here!