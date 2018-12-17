Champions League last 16 draw: Liverpool handed Bayern Munich test as Manchester United face PSG

The Round of 16 draw is complete - AFP

Bayern Munich and Liverpool, both five-times European champions, will meet in the Champions League round of 16 in one of three England-Germany clashes, while Manchester United will face PSG following the draw made at UEFA headquarters on Monday.

English champions Manchester City will take on Schalke 04 and Tottenham Hotspur will face Borussia Dortmund in the other clashes between the Premier League and the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile holders Real Madrid will face four-times winners Ajax Amsterdam, who have reached the knockout stages for the first since 2005-06.

In other ties, Serie A champions Juventus face Europa League winners Atletico Madrid and Barcelona take on Olympique Lyonnais, while AS Roma face Porto.

11:30AM

The banter....begins

Former Dortmund defender Mats Hummels will be up against former Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp, which explains this:

I �� u my former coach �� — Mats Hummels (@matshummels) December 17, 2018

11:24AM

Retro Corner: Bayern vs Liverpool

These two last met in the 2001 Uefa Super Cup final, when Liverpool raced into a 3-0 lead in Monaco, only for Bayern to come back and make them sweat a bit...

11:19AM

Bayern Munich vs Liverpool!

Oof! Jurgen Klopp faces his old friends, and I will be watching the living daylights out of those games.

11:19AM

Ajax vs Real Madrid!

Just the SEVENTEEN European Cups between them.

11:18AM

Roma vs Porto!

That's....a football game or two, I can confirm.

11:17AM

Lyon vs Barcelona!

The Gregory Coupet Miracle Save derby!

11:17AM

Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund!

Played: 4

Spurs wins: 2

Dormund wins: 2

11:16AM

Manchester United vs PSG!

Phil Jones vs Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani! Not ideal...

11:15AM

Atletico Madrid vs Juventus!

That looks tasty.

11:14AM

FC Schalke vs Manchester City!

They have met three times before, and City have won two of them. Decent draw!

11:10AM

The draw specialists...

185-cap French international Laura Georges is joined by 2005 Champions League winner Luis Garcia to conduct the draw. The little plastic balls are in their transparent bowls, I can confirm.

11:02AM

We're under way...

Multi-lingual former CNN ace Pedro Pinto is our presenter, as various straight-faced club secretaries watch from the auditorium seats. Just another 14 video montages to go, and we'll have the draw...

11:00AM

The last 16: ranked

No need for the rest of the competition, after all, because Dan Zeqirihas ranked all 16 clubs. Here's his flattering review of Jose Mourinho's rabble:

14th: Manchester United With the attacking talent at Jose Mourinho's disposal, United should be in the top half of this list at the very least. Performances however, mean United are a team any of the group winners will be happy to draw. If Mourinho lets the attack off the leash, they will concede goals, if he looks to protect the defence, the attack stalls.

Manchester United are no longer a feared proposition at home or abroad Credit: ACTION IMAGES

In an age when Europe's best teams are sharp and bright, with nimble players who can sprint to put pressure on the ball and wriggle out pressure when they regain it, United look cumbersome and lumpy. Tactically, they are one of the worst teams in the competition and while there is enough quality to be performing better, they do not have a prime-age, world-class attacker to bail them out.

10:45AM

Cup-tied? Not any more...

I hadn't spotted this, but Uefa have given into pressure and allowed players to play in Europe for two clubs in the same season. Good news for January transfer window operators, as Rob Bagchi writes:

There has been one significant change this season that may boost the chances of Manchester United, the one club expected to make a significant transfer-window splurge. After lobbying from Barcelona and Arsenal last spring, Uefa has abolished the Cup-tied rule that stopped players turning out for two clubs in the same competition. Should Jose Mourinho manage to secure one or more of his top-three defensive targets - Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld, Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly or Inter’s Milan Skriniar - they would all be able to play in the Round of 16. Gone are the days of Liverpool buying Fernando Morientes in January 2005 and being unable to use him en route to the final and in Istanbul because he had made four brief substitute appearances from Real Madrid in the autumn.

10:36AM

Meanwhile, in the Europa League...

The draw for the last 16 of that takes place straight after the big one. Chelsea and Arsenal will find out their next midweek inconveniences, and Sam Dean reports that Gunners fans will have to get out of work early:

The second leg of Arsenal’s round of 32 tie in the Europa League will be played at 5pm on Wednesday February 20th, rather than in the usual Thursday night slot. Uefa has moved the fixture because Chelsea are also scheduled to be playing at home that week and the governing body does not allow two teams from the same city to be play at home on the same night. According to Uefa rules, Chelsea are given priority because they won the FA Cup last season. Sevilla, who play in the same city as Real Betis, will also have to play their home tie at 5pm on Wednesday February 20, a day before the rest of the Europa League second leg matches take place. Turkish side Fenerbahce, meanwhile, will play their home first leg on Tuesday February 12 as both they and Galatasaray are based in Istanbul.

10:34AM

Retro Corner

Two days shy of 25 years ago, the draw for USA '94 took place in (obviously) Las Vegas, presided over by Sepp Blatter...and Robin Williams. Here is seven whole minutes of watching "Mr Bladder" squirm as he slowly realises the joke, but has to keep proceedings as Fifa-friendly as possible:

10:27AM

'Is this the most open Champions League for years?'

Our man Jason Burt says all the Champions league contenders have their weak points this year...

Alongside the English quartet are the big guns but there is an unusual fallibility to many of them summed up by the problems faced by holders Real Madrid, still dealing with the departure of Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane and by Bayern Munich who have an ageing team and a coach, Niko Kovac, who has failed to convince. It means that Juventus, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain should be regarded as the imperfect favourites outside of any Premier League contenders, led by City, while the danger posed by Atlético cannot be dismissed.

Real Madrid are in search of a fourth title in a row - but there is plenty of competition Credit: AFP

Dortmund are convincingly leading the Bundesliga in thrilling fashion while the re-emergence of Ajax has been exciting even if, like Monaco a couple of seasons ago, any tilt deep into the competition will be followed by the break-up of the young team. The others in the last-16 – Schalke, Porto, Lyon and Roma, who are not the force they were last season when they reached the semi-finals – will not strike fear. It is up for grabs.

10:11AM

Exquisitely Banal Champions League Quotes, No. 18,503:

On Uefa's website, Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak offers some indisputable words of wisdom ahead of the draw:

Oblak speaks complete sense

10:06AM

Leave or Remain: who the English clubs might have to face in the last 16

Once you apply the basic rules of the draw - seeding and country protection, most pertinently - here is what each of the Premier League four could be served up in Nyon in about an hour's time:

Possible Liverpool opponents: Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Porto, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Juventus Possible Man City opponents: Atlético Madrid, Schalke, Ajax or Roma Possible Man Utd opponents: Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich Possible Tottenham opponents: Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Juventus

Futile fantasy this might be, but I'd like to see: Liverpool vs Borussia Dortmund for Jurgen Klopp-based reasons, Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid for Diego Simeone-based reasons, Manchester United vs Barcelona for Jose Mourinho-based reasons and Tottenham vs PSG, because it might just be two ruddy good games of football.

For fans of employment-based previewing, all four Premier League managers could be handed trips to former clubs (either as managers or players). Fun, isn't it, just ruminating over what might happen in a cup draw.

9:53AM

Two groups of eight await their fate

It is upon us. The business end of the Champions League, still holding off the hypothetical threat of breakaway super leagues as the premier competition in European football.

We're down to 16 teams from the 79 we started with all the way back on the 26th June, when FC Santa Coloma (Andorra), FC Drita (Kosovo), La Fiorita (San Marino) and Lincoln Red Imps (Gibraltar) battled it out in the "Preliminary Round Semi-Finals". None of those continental giants have made it this far, sadly.

Lionel Messi and Barcelona are in the last-16 hat yet again Credit: GETTY IMAGES

If you need a reminder, here are the sweet sixteen who will be in today's draw at Uefa's headquarters in Nyon:

Group winners (seeded): Barcelona, Bayern München, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid Group runners-up (unseeded): Ajax, Atlético Madrid, Liverpool, Lyon, Manchester United, Roma, Schalke, Tottenham Hotspur

The eight group winners are seeded and will not play each other in the first knockout round, while clubs from the same country cannot be drawn against each other. Obviously, you also can't be drawn against a team you played in the group stages either, because that wouldn't be much fun.

With those caveats in mind, I'll run through the potential obstacles for each of the four English contenders in a moment...