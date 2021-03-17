Champions League draw: Who will Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City face?

Nicholas Mendola
·2 min read
Friday morning’s UEFA Champions League draw will give the quarterfinalists their paths to the final in Turkey.

There are no more restrictions for whom clubs can draw and that could well lead to an all-Premier League quarterfinal tie with nearly 38 percent of the field coming from England’s top flight.

[ MORE: Three things from Chelsea, Bayern wins ]

There are only two teams remaining without a European Cup in their histories: Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

A title for Bayern Munich or Liverpool would bring them level with AC Milan for second all-time with seven, while Real Madrid can double up their nearest rival by claiming a record 14th.

Porto has two, Borussia Dortmund has one, and Chelsea’s lone crown came in 2012.

More Champions League

WATCH: USMNT star Pulisic cues up Emerson insurance goal for Chelsea Three things from Chelsea-Atleti, Bayern-Lazio UEFA Champions League: How to watch, odds, predictions

Who is in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw?

Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Chelsea
Liverpool
Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain
Porto
Real Madrid

How to watch the Champions League draw?

Time: 7am ET Friday
Stream: Online via UEFA.com

How to watch, stream Champions League

Dates: April 6-7 and 13-14 (UCL quarterfinals)
Location: Home and neutral stadiums across Europe
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Which possible ties would carry the biggest storylines?

It’s difficult to find too many ties that won’t be celebrated in one way or another, as biggest longshot Porto carries underdog intrigue and even those underperforming in league play — Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, maybe even Real Madrid — are giants of the game.

Rivalries old and new could take center stage soon, with a Der Klassiker possible as well as Liverpool-Man City.

Both Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel could meet former club Borussia Dortmund, while Tuchel could also link up with a PSG team he took to the 2019-20 UCL Final.

The following ties would include a “rematch” of a final from yesteryear:

PSG-Bayern (2020)
Real Madrid-Liverpool (2018)
Bayern Munich-Borussia Dorrtmund (2013)
Chelea-Bayern Munich (2012)
Porto-Bayern Munich (1987)
Liverpool-Real Madrid (1981)

More PL action

North London derby: Three things we learned from Arsenal – Tottenham Three things we learned from Leicester – Sheffield United Three things we learned from Southampton – Brighton

Champions League draw: Who will Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City face? originally appeared on NBCSports.com

