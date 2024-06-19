Champions League club pushing to sign Chelsea ace are prepared to meet release clause

Aston Villa are pushing to sign Ian Maatsen and would “pretty much” be prepared to meet the £35m release clause according to journalist Matt Law.

Maatsen returned to Chelsea last summer following a successful loan at Burnley, and after impressing in pre-season he turned down a permanent move to Turf Moor to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge.

The first half of the season didn’t go to plan for the 22-year-old and he was often overlooked as he started just one Premier League game, and was widely expected to be sold in January.

Maatsen ended up extending his contract with Chelsea and had a £35m release clause inserted before joining Borussia Dortmund on loan for the second half of the season.

The Dutchman made an instant impact in Germany and established himself as a key player for the Bundesliga outfit, playing a vital role in Dortmund’s surprise run to the Champions League final.

Dortmund are keen to make Maatsen’s move permanent, but are unwilling to meet the release clause which could open the door to other clubs.

Law has reported that Villa value the left back highly and have started to make inroads on the player side.

“They have made it clear that if they can get the money they need for the accounting, they would pretty much meet the clause, they value him that highly,” he told the London is Blue Podcast.

“I think they have made inroads with the player to make sure he’s up for it.”

Fabrizio Romano added that the 22-year-old had been discussed between the two clubs during negotiations for Jhon Duran, with negotiations set to continue for Maatsen.

It’s unclear yet if Villa’s pursuit of Maatsen is dependent on Chelsea signing Duran, but what is clear is Chelsea will rightfully demand the full release clause for a player who is arguably worth more.