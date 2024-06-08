Champions League Club Join Hunt For Arsenal Attacker

Champions League side Club Brugge have joined the hunt to sign an Arsenal attacker, who is returning to the Gunners from a loan spell this summer.

Arsenal had a number of players out on loan over the course of the season and their progress was closely monitored.

What lies in store for the Gunners’ loanees remains to be seen, but a move away again could be on the agenda for one of their stars.

Danish attacker Mika Biereth spent the second half of the season on loan in Austria at Sturm Graz, where he made a big impression, helping the side win the Austrian Bundesliga.

Sturm Graz would like to keep hold of the 21-year-old, but now they have been joined in their interest by Belgian champions Club Brugge, according to Belgian daily HLN (via Bold).

Club Brugge, who will be in the Champions League next season, have noted Biereth’s form in Austria with Sturm Graz.

They would like to do a deal with Arsenal and take him to Belgium.

Biereth has just one year left on his contract at Arsenal and the Gunners will have a decision to make on him this summer.

He has been on the bench for Arsenal’s senior side, but is awaiting his Gunners debut.