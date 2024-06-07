Champions League Club Eye Ibrox Raid For Rangers Star

Champions League club FC Twente have set their sights on Scottish giants Rangers to add another element to their attack next season.

The Tukkers finished a lofty third in the Eredivisie this season and will slot into the Champions League qualifiers later this summer.

Rangers will also be in the mix in the Champions League qualifiers, entering at the same stage as Twente, and the Dutch side are keen to raid Ibrox for another attacker.

Twente are looking at Rangers hitman Sam Lammers, who has just completed a loan spell in the Netherlands at FC Utrecht.

Lammers was in sensational form for Utrecht as he scored eleven goals in 20 games for the club.

Utrecht want him back, while other Dutch sides are lurking, but Twente can offer Champions League football.

And Lammers is now firmly on the radar at Twente as a possible option, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

Rangers are tipped to want to sell Lammers this summer after he struggled at Ibrox during the first half of the season.

There have been calls for the Gers to give the Dutchman a go up top however, after playing him in other positions.