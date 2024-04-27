Advertisement

Champions League-chasing Aston Villa squanders two-goal lead in draw with Chelsea

Associated Press
·1 min read
  • Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, right, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
    1/6

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, right, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chelsea's Cole Palmer, left, in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
    2/6

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Chelsea's Cole Palmer, left, in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chelsea's Axel Disasi, second left, scores their side's third goal of the game before ruled out for a foul via VAR during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
    3/6

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Chelsea's Axel Disasi, second left, scores their side's third goal of the game before ruled out for a foul via VAR during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, left, and Aston Villa's Tim Iroegbunam battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
    4/6

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, left, and Aston Villa's Tim Iroegbunam battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chelsea's Axel Disasi, right, celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game before being ruled out via VAR for a foul during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
    5/6

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Chelsea's Axel Disasi, right, celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game before being ruled out via VAR for a foul during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chelsea's Axel Disasi, center, scores their side's third goal of the game before ruled out for a foul via VAR during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
    6/6

    APTOPIX Britain Soccer Premier League

    Chelsea's Axel Disasi, center, scores their side's third goal of the game before ruled out for a foul via VAR during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, right, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Chelsea's Cole Palmer, left, in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Chelsea's Axel Disasi, second left, scores their side's third goal of the game before ruled out for a foul via VAR during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, left, and Aston Villa's Tim Iroegbunam battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Chelsea's Axel Disasi, right, celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game before being ruled out via VAR for a foul during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Chelsea's Axel Disasi, center, scores their side's third goal of the game before ruled out for a foul via VAR during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and FC Chelsea in Birmingham, England, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa squandered a two-goal lead to draw with Chelsea 2-2 in the English Premier League on Saturday, denting its push for Champions League qualification.

It could have been even worse for Villa as Chelsea thought it grabbed a winner through substitute Axel Disasi in stoppage time. The goal was ruled out for a push in the buildup and that angered Chelsea's players, who surrounded the referee after the final whistle.

Villa built a 2-0 cushion by halftime after an own-goal by Marc Cucurella in the fourth minute and a strike by Morgan Rogers in the 42nd.

Chelsea dominated the second half, with Noni Madueke reducing the deficit in the 62nd and Conor Gallagher curling in from the edge of the area for an equalizer in the 81st.

Villa, which is fourth, moved seven points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham and has three games left.

Spurs have three games in hand on Villa but have the much tougher run-in, which includes matches against Arsenal — on Sunday — as well as Liverpool and Manchester City.

Villa is looking to qualify for the Champions League for the first time. It was European champion in 1982, when Europe's top competition was called the European Cup.

The draw guaranteed Villa at least a place in next season's Europa League.

Big-spending Chelsea stayed in ninth place but also has games in hand over the teams it is battling with for qualification for the minor European competitions next season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer