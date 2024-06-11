Champions League New Boys Bologna Eyeing Up Ex Inter Milan Midfielder From Chelsea

Champions League New Boys Bologna Eyeing Up Ex Inter Milan Midfielder From Chelsea

Bologna are eyeing up a move for former Inter Milan midfielder Cesare Casadei from Chelsea this summer.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

The Gazzetta anticipate that the Rossoblu could aim to structure the deal similarly to that for Giovanni Fabbian last summer.

Bologna are aiming to reinforce their squad for their first ever season in the Champions League.

The Emilian team have qualified for the competition in the European Cup guise, but not since the rebrand to the Champions League.

But Bologna secured an improbable fourth place finish during the season just gone.

The Rossoblu’s success certainly owed a lot to the work of coach Thiago Motta. However, a talented young squad that was built on shrewd scouting also had a lot to do with it.

Bologna took a gamble on a number of youthful players.

One player who proved to be a shrewd acquisition for Bologna heading into the campaign was Inter youth team midfielder Fabbian.

Fabbian had starred for Inter’s Primavera or Under-19 team, earning a loan move to Reggina. There he had been one of the outstanding players in Serie B.

Then Bologna signed Fabbian last summer.

The deal was a permanent sale rather than a loan. However, Inter do retain a buyback clause on Fabbian – this becomes active next summer.

And according to the Gazzetta, there is another recent academy graduate from Inter that Bologna are eyeing up.

21-year-old midfielder Casadei is currently a Chelsea player.

Casadei joined the Blues from Inter two years ago. The Nerazzurri sold him before he had ever made a senior appearance.

According to the Gazzetta, Bologna have been monitoring Casadei for months now.

The newspaper anticipate that the Rossoblu could aim to sign Casadei but include a buyback option in order to have Chelsea accept the deal.