Champions League betting: Three of the top four favorites are English teams

It will be an upset if there isn’t an English Premier League team in the Champions League final.

Three of the top four favorites at BetMGM to win the 2022 UCL title are from the Premier League. Manchester City is the top favorite at +275 while Liverpool is at +450 and defending Champions League winners Chelsea are at +650 to repeat.

The only team outside of England in the top four is Bayern Munich as the second favorite at +350. Bayern won the 2020 Champions League in a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain. PSG and its front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe is at +900 to win the UCL.

Both PSG and Man City are searching for their first Champions League titles. Manchester City has become one of the most dominant clubs in Europe over the past decade but is still searching for its first UCL title since ascending to the top of European football. City’s loss to Chelsea in May was the first time the team had even made the final of the competition. Man City had been knocked out of the tournament in the quarterfinals in each of the previous three seasons before 2021.

PSG’s odds may be a bit lower if it didn’t draw Real Madrid in the round of 16. The first knockout round of the tournament kicks off Tuesday with PSG and Real Madrid highlighting the first week of matches. Real Madrid (+1600) has won four Champions League titles since 2014 and won three straight from 2016-18. Madrid leads all European teams with 13 European titles; six more than AC Milan and seven more than Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

Chelsea beat Manchester City in the 2021 Champions League final. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Champions League schedule and Round of 16 odds

The knockout rounds begin with two games on Tuesday and two games on Wednesday. The other four fixtures of the round of 16 are set to be played Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 before the second legs of each two-legged home-and-home tie are played on March 8 and 9 and March 15 and 16.

Here are the odds at BetMGM for each of the first eight legs of the matchups. The odds for the four games next week could shift in the days leading up to the game.

Sporting Lisbon v. Manchester City (over/under 2.5 goals) [Tuesday]

Sporting Lisbon (+950)

Man City (-350)

Tie (+450)

PSG vs. Real Madrid (2.5) [Tuesday]

PSG (-105)

Real Madrid (+250)

Tie (+280)

FC Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich (3.5) [Wednesday]

Salzburg (+600)

Bayern (-275)

Tie (+450)

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool (2.5) [Wednesday]

Inter (+240)

Liverpool (+105)

Tie (+260)

Villareal vs. Juventus (2.5) [Feb. 21]

Villareal (+165)

Juventus (+165)

Tie (+230)

Chelsea vs. Lille (2.5) [Feb. 21]

Chelsea (-300)

Lille (+850)

Tie (+425)

Benfica vs. Ajax (2.5) [Feb. 22]

Benfica (+280)

Ajax (-105)

Tie (+250)

Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United (2.5) [Feb. 22]

Atletico (+140)

Man United (+200)

Tie (+210)

Odds to win Champions League

Manchester City (+275)

Bayern Munich (+350)

Liverpool (+450)

Chelsea (+650)

Paris Saint-Germain (+900)

Ajax (+1250)

Real Madrid (+1600)

Manchester United (+1650)

Juventus (+2200)

Atletico Madrid (+3300)

Inter Milan (+4000)

Villareal (+12500)

Benfica (+15000)

Lille (+20000)

Sporting Lisbon (+20000)

FC Salzburg (+20000)

Odds to reach final