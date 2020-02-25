Champions League: Chelsea outclassed by Bayern Munich, which opens knockout stage with 3-0 win (video)

Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry scored two second-half goals Tuesday in a 3-0 win over Chelsea. (Rob Newell/Getty)

Bayern Munich sure loves visiting London. A little less than five months after crushing Tottenham Hotspur 7-2 in the Champions League group stage, the German titans returned to the English capital Tuesday for their round of 16 opener and promptly dismantled Chelsea 3-0 on two goals by Serge Gnabry and another by Robert Lewandowski.

The decisive contest will be played March 18 in Munich. But that match is now a foregone conclusion thanks to Bayern’s three away goals at Stamford Bridge. Based on Tuesday’s performance, there’s no reason to think Chelsea — which was without regulars Christian Pulisic, N’Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi because of injuries — is capable of a win by any margin.

The hosts did have their chances in the first half and even early in the second. Olivier Giroud sent a header straight at keeper Manuel Neuer, who later produced a good save on Marcus Alonso. Before that, Alonso and Mason Mount fired wide of Neuer’s net. Other than that it was all Bayern, which enjoyed nearly 70 percent of the ball despite playing on foreign turf.

It felt like a matter of time until the floodgates opened for the visitors. That’s exactly how it went.

Gnabry, who scored four goals against Spurs back on October 1, broke the deadlock when he got on the end of a slick passing play shortly after the break (via Turner Sports):

It only took Gnabry three minutes to double his side’s advantage. As was the case on the first goal, Lewandowski played provider, his seeing-eye service allowing the 24-year-old striker to slot home from close range:

The contest was all but over at that point, but with Chelsea forced to open up and try to claw at least one goal back, Bayern wasn’t quite done. And it was no surprise that it was Lewandowski — who had squandered a pair of quality opportunities earlier on — finally got on the scoreboard himself.

Canadian teenager Alphonso Davies, whose blistering speed tormented Mount on both sides of the ball, got the assist on the third goal, racing in behind the Blues’ defense and picking out Lewandowski:

Lampard’s misery only grew when Alonso was sent off in the second half for violent conduct after the video assistant referee recommended that center official Clement Turpin have another look at the replay.

Alonso will now miss the return leg in three weeks — not that it figures to matter much after Tuesday’s result.

