Champions League 2018-19: Rio Ferdinand's verdict on the four English sides

Ahead of the start of a new Champions League campaign, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand assesses the chances of England's four participating clubs.

Manchester United

“The United defence is not strong enough and they not reinforced, so I don’t see them doing well. They have not changed. They have got a Superman in goal but with the guys in front of him there are inconsistencies in terms of personnel every week. You can’t build a defence on people that are not going to be reliable.

“You have got two wingers [Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia] playing full-back, and they have been the better defenders. Has [Victor] Lindelof worked? No. Has [Eric] Bailly worked? No. [Chris] Smalling and [Phil] Jones, they have not kicked on. I think United will get out of the group, but not much further.”

Manchester City

“Anything less than a semi-final is poor for City. Even if they go out at the semi-final stage, people will be expecting more. They have got the best team in land and they are going to go close this year.

“Liverpool showed the way to beat them in the Champions League but there are not many teams who can do that. You need higher energy, players who understand the philosophy of their football club, the personnel and intelligence to carry out what the manager wants and then, on top of that, the physical capabilities to do it. I don’t see many teams being able to do that.”

Tottenham Hotspur

“Spurs need to concentrate on winning the Premier League. This is easy for me to say, as I have won both, but if I had won the Champions League and not the Premier League, I would be gutted. You want to win your home championship and walk around and say ‘I am the champion in my own country.’

“This Spurs side has been on the periphery. They know how to get near to the top of mountain, but that is the type of thing that will scar these players for life. If they don’t do it, it is hard to take that out of your mind.”

Liverpool

“They have a tough group but I think they will get through it. They are quick, they are strong, they are aggressive. They all know what they are doing and they have got game-changers.

“You look at them now and they have added depth to that squad. They have got Alisson, they have [Virgil] Van Dijk, [Joe] Gomez is back. If the goalkeeper has got that presence and the players believe in him straight away, you are onto a good thing. Alisson is going to be there for the long haul and you can see he has class. That instils a confidence within the back four.”