Champions Larne start defence against Loughgall

Tomas Cosgrove and Lee Bonis celebrate Larne's second successive league title in April [Presseye]

Irish Premiership champions Larne are scheduled to begin the defence of the title they have won for the past two seasons against Loughgall on 10 August.

The opening round of fixtures for the start of the 2024-25 campaign also see last year's runners-up Linfield travel to Ballymena United.

Glentoran are at home to Crusaders, Carrick Rangers will host Glenavon, Cliftonville entertain newly promoted Premiership champions Portadown and Dungannon Swifts face Coleraine.

All fixtures during the season are subject to potential change, including for live broadcast reasons and possible involvement in European competition.

The second set of matches on 17 August include Larne away to Crusaders and Coleraine at home to Ballymena United in a derby encounter at Ballycastle Road.

Portadown meanwhile play their first home game since their elevation to the top flight against Glentoran.

That group of six games will be followed by a set of midweek fixtures on Tuesday 20 August, which includes an encounter involving east Antrim rivals Carrick and Larne.

Crusaders take on Cliftonville in the first north Belfast derby of the new term on 24 August, with the first 'Big Two' derby between Linfield and Glentoran pencilled in for 5 October, the same day as Glenavon are scheduled to play Portadown in the opening meeting of the two Mid-Ulster clubs.

Other derby dates include Carrick against Larne on 12 October, Ballymena play host to Coleraine on 19 October, Cliftonville are at home to Crusaders on 2 November, the Glens host Linfield and the Ports host the Lurgan Blues on 23 November.

This year's Boxing Day matches will be played at the Oval [Glentoran v Linfield], Seaview [Crusaders v Cliftonville], Inver Park [Larne v Carrick Rangers], Ballycastle Road Showgrounds [Coleraine v Ballymena Utd], Mourneview Park [Glenavon v Portadown] and Stangmore Park [Dungannon Swifts v Loughgall].

Irish Premiership opening fixtures

Glentoran v Crusaders

Larne v Loughgall

Ballymena Utd v Linfield

Carrick Rangers v Glenavon

Dungannon Swifts v Coleraine

Cliftonville v Portadown

Matches scheduled for 10 August

The full set of fixtures for the season can be viewed here.