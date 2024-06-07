‘Champions – Four-in-a-Row’ official magazine now on sale

Don’t miss out on an official souvenir magazine chronicling another triumphant campaign for Manchester City.

In 136 years of professional football in England, no side had ever won four league titles in a row… until now.

City made history yet again in 2023/24, winning the Premier League for the fourth season in succession.

Pep Guardiola’s City – history makers once more.

And City’s fourth Premier League title in a row sat alongside success in the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in what was another trophy-laden campaign.

This is the official souvenir magazine celebrating yet another amazing achievement.

Every match, every player and every trophy lift is captured in vivid detail – the complete record of Manchester City’s glittering 2023/24 season.

Make sure you buy this must-have magazine.