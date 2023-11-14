Champions Classic results, records: How Michigan State, Duke, Kentucky, Kansas have fared

For some, the college basketball season doesn't truly begin until the Champions Classic among Michigan State, Duke, Kentucky, and Kansas is played.

The reasoning behind the inception of the Champions Classic is simple: It was made to pit some of college basketball's most consistent programs against each other for early-season, high-profile matchups. The coaches alone held cults of personality within their programs at the time it was made. Tom Izzo, John Calipari, and Bill Self are all at their respective programs, while Jon Scheyer took over for Duke when Mike Krzyzewski retired in 2022.

The games are played in a neutral site for one night, with this year's iteration being held at the United Center in Chicago. Michigan State will play Duke and Kentucky takes on Kansas.

The 19th-ranked Spartans have an early-season loss so far this year, falling to Group of Five darlings James Madison early in the year. And No. 9 Duke lost to the vaunted Arizona Wildcats. No. 16 Kentucky and No. 1 Kansas are both 2-0.

How have these teams fared during their annual infighting? Here's a look at the history of the Champions Classic.

When did the Champions Classic begin?

The Champions Classic started in 2011, with the purpose of creating marquee early-season matchups between the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC.

It was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with Duke playing Michigan State and Kentucky playing Kansas. Duke defeated MSU 74-69 and Kentucky beat Kansas 75-65 in the inaugural event.

Champions Classic results

Here's a look at the Champions Classic results by year.

2011, Madison Square Garden (New York City)

No. 6 Duke 74 , Michigan State 69

No. 2 Kentucky 75, No. 11 Kansas 65

2012, Georgia Dome (Atlanta)

No. 22 Michigan State 67, No. 7 Kansas 64

No. 9 Duke 75, No. 3 Kentucky 68

2013, United Center (Chicago)

No. 2 Michigan State 78, No. 1 Kentucky 74

No. 6 Kansas 94, No. 4 Duke 83

2014, Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

No. 3 Duke 81, No. 19 Michigan State 71

No. 1 Kentucky 72, No. 5 Kansas 40

2015, United Center (Chicago)

No. 2 Kentucky 74, No. 4 Duke 63

No. 13 Michigan State 79, No. 5 Kansas 73

2016, Madison Square Garden (New York City)

No. 2 Kentucky 69, No. 13 Michigan State 48

No. 8 Kansas 77, No. 1 Duke 75

2017, United Center (Chicago)

No. 1 Duke 88, No. 2 Michigan State 81

No. 4 Kansas 65, No. 4 Kentucky 61

2018, Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

No. 1 Kansas 92, No. 10 Michigan State 87

No. 3 Duke 118, No. 2 Kentucky 84

2019, Madison Square Garden (New York City)

No. 4 Duke 68, No. 3 Kansas 66

No. 2 Kentucky 69, No. 1 Michigan State 62

2020, Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham, N.C.); Bankers Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

No. 12 Michigan State 75, No. 8 Duke 69

No. 5 Kansas 65, No. 9 Kentucky 62

2021, Madison Square Garden (New York City)

No. 3 Kansas 87, Michigan State 74

No. 9 Duke 79, No. 11 Kentucky 71

2022, Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

No. 5 Kansas 69, No. 8 Duke 64

No. 25 Michigan State 86, No. 4 Kentucky 77 (2OT)

The No. 1 team in the country is 3-3 in the Champions Classic, so Kansas cannot sleep on Kentucky. This will be the ninth time in 12 meetings all four teams are ranked.

Team records in Champions Classic

Duke and Kansas hold the edge in the Champions Classic, both sitting at 7-5, while Michigan State and Kentucky are 5-7. If Michigan State and Kentucky pull off upsets Tuesday, all four teams would be within a game of each other.

Duke 7-5

Kansas 7-5

Michigan State 5-7

Kentucky 5-7

As for series against each other, they fare as follows:

Michigan State

vs. Duke: 1-3

vs. Kansas: 2-2

vs. Kentucky: 2-2

Duke

vs. Michigan State: 3-1

vs. Kansas: 1-3

vs. Kentucky: 3-1

Kentucky

vs. Michigan State: 2-2

vs. Duke: 1-3

vs. Kansas: 2-2

Kansas

vs. Michigan State: 2-2

vs. Duke: 3-1

vs. Kentucky: 2-2

Duke is the min-max team of the group, with three schools being .500 with two other teams in the Classic. Only Duke has winning or losing records against every team. Kansas is the only team headin ginto the 2023 Champions Classic without a losing record against any of the other three opponents.

