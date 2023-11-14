What is the Champions Classic? Explaining origins of premier college basketball event

Four of the top college basketball programs of all time — Kansas, Duke, Kentucky and Michigan State — tip off at the Champions Classic in Chicago on Tuesday.

The No. 1 Jayhawks, No. 9 Blue Devils, No. 16 Wildcats and No. 19 Spartans and all rank inside the top 20 in the US LBM Coaches Poll and, entering the season, all rank inside the top 25 in all-time wins, with Kentucky at No. 1, Kansas at No. 2, Duke at No. 4 and Michigan State at No. 23.

The first matchup of the four-game event is Duke-Michigan State at 7 p.m. ET before Kentucky takes on Kansas at 9:30 p.m. ET. Both games are played at the United Center, the home of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls.

So what exactly is the Champions Classic? Here’s an explanation of the highly anticipated competition's origins:

What is the Champions Classic?

The Champions Classic is an early-season event among four of the top college basketball programs in the country: Kentucky, Kansas, Duke and Michigan State.

The competition started in 2011 and rotates venues each season, starting in Madison Square Garden in New York City before traveling to the likes of Atlanta's Georgia Dome in Atlanta and Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

When the event began in 2011 it was originally scheduled for three years, though it has since become an annual staple of the college basketball season. Per a December 2010 announcement of the event (via Duke):

“The unique Champions Classic event brings together four of the all-time best programs and coaches to create a tremendous pillar for the start of the college basketball season over the next three years,” said Nick Dawson (then listed as the director of ESPN programming and acquisitions). “We appreciate the cooperation of the schools for embracing the challenge of playing the sport's premier programs in three great basketball cities."

Said the respective coaches at the time of the then-inaugural event:

"This three-year event is a reward for how passionate these fan bases are for their teams," Kentucky's John Calipari said. "It's a unique opportunity for our fans across the nation to see us play in three major cities against top-level competition. We are looking forward to the challenge and sharing it with the Big Blue Nation, the best fans in the country.”

Added former Duke Mike Krzyzewski: “The Champions Classic is new for college basketball and to be asked to participate with three programs that are at such a high level is indeed an honor for Duke. We applaud ESPN's efforts in having the creativity and foresight to help our sport in such a fashion. It should be a terrific event each year, and we look forward to being a part of it.”

Kansas' Bill Self: "I thought it was a great idea and I think it's great playing on neutral sites. To come back to Madison Square Garden will be great with three other unbelievable programs."

Michigan State's Tom Izzo: “Being a part of the Champions Classic is a tremendous honor for our program. These are some of the premier programs in all of college basketball, not only currently, but in the history of the sport. To be included in that group shows that we've been able to sustain some long-term success, and is also somewhat humbling. This event is a great way to tip off the college basketball season and promote our great sport. It's like having a Final Four in November.”

When ESPN announced the location and schedule for the 2023 edition in late 2022, it said the Champions Classic is among the top-watched basketball matchups of the year, averaging 1.7 million viewers in 2021.

Champions Classic schedule 2023

No. 9 Duke vs. No. 19 Michigan State

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Kentucky

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Champions Classic all-time record

Team vs. Kansas vs. Duke vs. Kentucky vs. Michigan State All-time record Kansas — 3-1 2-2 2-2 7-5 Duke 1-3 — 3-1 3-1 7-5 Kentucky 2-2 1-3 — 2-2 5-7 Michigan State 2-2 1-3 2-2 — 5-7

The Champions Classic has been incredibly even through 12 seasons, which is unsurprising given the success of each of the all-time programs.

Kansas and Duke lead with 7-5 records, while Kentucky and Michigan State are 5-7 in all-time Champions Classic games. On Tuesday, Kansas and Kentucky will break their 2-2 all-time record in matchups in the event, while Michigan State will look to improve on its 1-3 record against Duke in the annual competition.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Champions Classic origins: How college basketball event got its start