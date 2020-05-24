Champions for Charity: How to Watch Golf Match With Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady

Click here to read the full article.

The Champions for Charity golf match is bringing together four sports icons for a good cause on Sunday.

Professional golfers Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will face off at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla., with two all-time great NFL quarterbacks on their teams. Woods will be paired with Peyton Manning, the retired Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts quarterback, and Mickelson will play with Tom Brady, the former New England Patriots star who joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dubbed “The Match” on social media, the event will start at 3:00 p.m. ET and air on TNT, TBS, TruTV and HLN. Fans can stream the golf outing for free on FuboTV and catch the pre-game livestream on Bleacher Report.

The broadcast team will be made up of Charles Barkley, Brian Anderson, Trevor Immelman, Justin Thomas and Amanda Balionis.

The 18-hole golf match will raise money for coronavirus relief as WarnerMedia and the participants will donate $10 million to charities including the American Red Cross, Direct Relief, Save Small Businesses and the All In Challenge. Viewers at home can also make donations and enter raffles during the broadcast.

Golfing stars Woods and Mickelson previously faced off in a Las Vegas tournament in 2018 for $9 million. Mickelson took the win in that matchup.

