Champion of the Shawnee County Parks and Rec march madness bracket celebrated

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Filling out brackets in March is a popular activity. So popular that Shawnee County Parks and Recreation decided to host a bracket of their own.

The bracket consisted of all the park in the county, and much like March Madness there was only one winner. Collins Park.

“Collins park overtook everybody, and it shows that Collins Park is a great park,” Marketing and Communications Supervisor for Shawnee County Parks and Rec. Sean Zears said. “Not that any of the parks are any less, but Collins Park was just one of the favorites of everybody in Topeka.”

Everyone was invited to celebrate the winning park on Saturday, May 25, with free snow cones from Topcity Snow and fun outdoor games brought in the Rec & Roll van.

