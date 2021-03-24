Champion owner and breeder Sheikh Hamdan dies aged 75

·2 min read
Jockey Jim Crowley rides Battaash (right) to victory at Ascot in 2020

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al Maktoum, one of the most influential figures in horse racing over the past four decades, has died at the age of 75, his brother Sheikh Mohammed announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

Sheikh Hamdan enjoyed huge success on the racecourse, winning both the Epsom Derby and the Melbourne Cup twice.

His blue-and-white colours were most recently carried to glory by champion sprinter Battaash last year.

Charlie Hills trainer of Battaash paid tribute not only to his success as a breeder and owner but his human side too.

"From a phone call when we went into lockdown in January to check my family was OK, to taking James and Eddie onto the podium after Battaash won his first Nunthorpe," tweeted Hills.

"Just a couple of examples of the kindness of Sheikh Hamdan. Our sport has lost one of its finest."

The Sheikh's first choice jockey Jim Crowley said he would always be in his heart for giving him the chance to ride top class horses.

"So very sad of the passing of HH Sheikh Hamdam bin rashid al maktoum, You would not meet a more honest and loyal man," tweeted Crowley.

"I will be forever grateful to him , it’s been a honour and a privilege to ride for him , my thoughts are with his family Rest in peace (with a red heart icon)."

The older brother of Sheikh Mohammmed, the ruler of Dubai, he was champion flat owner in Britain nine times.

Aside from spending liberally at the horse sales each year he was also a successful breeder and generous sponsor of races.

Sheikh Hamdan also owned three stud farms, in England, Ireland and in the hotbed of thoroughbred breeding in the United States, Kentucky.

His two Derby successes came with Nashwan (1989) and Erhaab (1994) while his Melbourne Cup successes were with At Talaq (1986) and Jeune (1994).

Richard Hills rode many winners for Sheikh Hamdan before assuming the role of assistant racing manager at his Shadwell operation.

"It's very sad news," he said in comments carried in the Racing Post. "It's like losing a boss and a father as I've known Sheikh Hamdan my whole life.

"He was such a good man and we were very close.

"I know he was very frustrated about not being able to come to Royal Ascot last year when we had six winners as he loved Ascot. He'll be sorely missed."

Sheikh Hamdan was patron of the Arabian Racing Organisation and the motivating force behind the establishment of the Dubai International Arabian Races, Europe's premier Arabian racing programme which has its finals day at Newbury racecourse each year.

His death follows that of Prince Khalid Abdullah of Saudi Arabia in January, who was also a towering figure in the racing world.

pi/jw/nr

Recommended Stories

  • British Cycling and Ukad insist they will cooperate with Wada investigation into 2010 drugs test

    British Cycling and UK Anti-Doping say they are trying to assist the World Anti-Doping Agency’s enquiries after an investigation was launched over the weekend into allegations Ukad allowed British Cycling to carry out its own internal probe into a rider's sample, which allegedly contained traces of a banned anabolic steroid. Ukad is said to have informed British Cycling of the sample, which dates from the autumn of 2010 and allegedly contained traces of a metabolite of nandrolone, with British Cycling then conducting its own internal follow-up, using a private laboratory, HFL Sport Science in Cambridgeshire, to run tests on four riders. Lots of teams and governing bodies run internal screening programmes. It is allowed as long as there is full transparency with Ukad and results are shared and it is done to Wada standards. Any positive test and Ukad takes over. According to the Mail on Sunday, the Cambridge lab said in an email to British Cycling that it had received permission from Ukad’s then head of legal Graham Arthur to run the tests. However, Ukad have so far found no record of a conversation between Arthur and the head of the lab. And it is still unclear whether Ukad ever saw the results of the tests which were carried out. Erectile dysfunction, testosterone deliveries and bullying - inside the medical tribunal that tore British Cycling apart There is also concern over an alleged email from British Cycling’s then doctor Richard Freeman to the riders who took part in the testing asking whether they would be happy to cooperate, with the lab “reporting only to myself and [then head of medicine] Dr Steve Peters and NOT Wada or UK Anti-doping…”. A Wada spokesperson described the findings as a “significant concern” adding that it had asked its independent Intelligence and Investigations Department to look into the matter. Ukad is understood to be confident it acted within Wada guidelines and strongly objects to the suggestion that it “tipped off” British Cycling over the initial test. On the contrary, it was not unusual to inform a governing body of a sample showing trace findings as they are below the threshold required to investigate and could indicate a health issue concerning the athlete in question or some other innocent explanation, for instance a contaminated supplement. Ukad can, of course, use the trace sample to target-test the athlete in question over the next period. British Cycling said the departure of key personnel in the intervening period made an investigation challenging. "We are unable to give full comment on this story at this stage as the events took place over 10 years ago and none of the senior management team involved have worked for British Cycling for some time," it said in a statement. "We are reviewing such archived records that exist from this period and, although that is not a straightforward or quick process, we will share the findings with the relevant parties." Ukad, for whom current chief executive Nicole Sapstead was then Director of Operations, is attempting to find evidence of the authorisation Arthur allegedly gave to the Cambridge lab, as well as evidence that it followed up on the tests themselves, all of which returned negative. "We are working with the World Anti-Doping Agency to investigate claims relating to private testing carried out by British Cycling in 2011," said a spokesman. "Ukad is examining archives to confirm decisions that were taken in 2011 followed due process set by Wada."

  • Game Recap: Trail Blazers 122, Raptors 117

    The Trail Blazers defeated the Raptors, 122-117. CJ McCollum (23 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three blocks) and Damian Lillard (22 points, 11 assists) led the Trail Blazers in the victory, while Pascal Siakam tallied 26 points and eight rebounds for the Raptors in the losing effort. The Trail Blazers improve to 28-18 on the season, while the Raptors fall to 18-28.

  • Stefanos Tsitsipas, with Big Three missing, makes fourth round in Miami

    For tennis up-and-comers like Stefanos Tsitsipas, the draw at the Miami Open began to look a lot less daunting even before the tournament began.

  • UFC 261 sells out in minutes, tickets warn of 'death' and 'permanent damage' from COVID-19

    Dana White set an arena record on Friday for next month's UFC 261 in Jacksonville, but had to issue a severe health warning in the fine print on the tickets.

  • Draymond Green isn't the GOAT on defense, but he's the perfect defender for this era

    It’s ridiculous to suggest he could’ve defended a prime Shaquille O’Neal or Hakeem Olajuwon, the great post players of the ’90s and early 2000s. But he’s the perfect defender for this era

  • Potential trade suitors for Deshaun Watson have questions. The NFL’s murky disciplinary process might provide the first answer.

    High level sources from two teams told Yahoo Sports that they would consider themselves in play for a Watson trade. They said they have questions necessitating answers that could impact their offers or whether they pursue Watson at all.

  • What's next for Jimmy Garoppolo after blockbuster 49er trade?

    With San Francisco in the market for a new quarterback, what's in the cards for their current one?

  • 49ers sign WR Mohamed Sanu

    The San Francisco 49ers signed free-agent receiver Mohamed Sanu to a one-year deal on Saturday, according to his agent, Mike McCartney. The 49ers signed Smith on Sept. 18, but they cut him less than a month later on Oct. 6 after he made just one catch for nine yards in three games. In San Francisco, he will compete to be the team's No. 3 receiver, replacing Kendrick Bourne, who signed with the Patriots.

  • One fantasy baseball draft fade from every MLB team

    After revealing his sleeper picks for 2021 fantasy baseball, Dalton Del Don turns his attention to the players he thinks we should fade in drafts.

  • Fantasy fallout of Victor Oladipo to Heat and more NBA trade deadline deals

    Let's talk fantasy fallout of Victor Oladipo moving to the Heat and more deals from the NBA trade deadline.

  • Ben Askren fires back at ‘lucky’ Jorge Masvidal: ‘I made you famous. You’re welcome’

    Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal have reignited their rivalry ahead of Askren's pro boxing debut.

  • 'It needs to be penalised': Scourge of slow play clouds golf again

    As thousands of golfers returned to courses across England on Monday, a familiar row erupted amid the fallout to Sunday’s painfully slow WGC Dell Match Play conclusion. In the third consecutive all-American final, Billy Horschel recovered from an early deficit to beat Scottie Scheffler 2&1 at Austin Country Club and secure first prize of £1.3 million. Horschel had earlier beaten France's Victor Perez 3&2 in the semi-finals before Scheffler beat Matt Kuchar by one hole in a match which took four hours and eight minutes to complete in windy conditions. Colin Montgomerie led a chorus of criticism for what he deemed a “ridiculous” pace of play. “No one in front of them. Green reading books, lining up the lines on the ball. Really annoying me. And Matchplay is the fastest form of golf. Something has to be done,” he wrote on social media. In response to an image of both players and their caddies consulting their yardage books, Montgomerie added: “All four have their yardage books out. They’ve played the hole with practice nine times this week. Stood there for two minutes doing nothing! Slow play needs to be penalised.” Former Women’s Open champion Catriona Matthew also called the slow play “pathetic”. Closer to home, golfers throughout England celebrated the return of golf after three months of lockdown. Morley Hayes Golf course in Derbyshire opened at one minute past midnight, with players using neon golf balls for a seven-hole charity tournament to allow the action to resume immediately under the cover of darkness. Andrew Allsop, Morley Hayes Golf managing director, said: “It filled instantly, there was so much interest because I don’t think there are any places in England that do night golf and we obviously want to try and get in the records that we’re the first ones to reopen on March 29. “I think the buzz has been made even buzzier because it’s such great weather forecast this week. All the fair-weather golfers, everyone’s out and the tees booked from Monday morning first light, 6.30am, right through. It’s like that all week.” However, joy was not uniform across the country’s courses with Llanymynech Golf Club choosing not to open after it was unable to welcome more than 250 members due to a bizarre discrepancy between coronavirus regulations in England and Wales. The club, located five miles south of Oswestry, has 15 holes located in Wales and three in England. Welsh members of the club have been given permission to cross into England, but the rules have not been relaxed the other way, meaning English members are unable to travel into Wales. That left golfers who live just a matter of metres from the course’s entrance unable to resume playing on Monday despite the support of their local MP for North Shropshire, Owen Paterson.

  • Stipe Miocic releases statement following loss to Francis Ngannou: ‘I deviated from game plan’

    Stipe Miocic reflects UFC 260 title loss to Francis Ngannou.

  • Jon Jones asks for UFC release: ‘Please just cut me already’

    One day after saying there was "still time for the UFC to do the right thing," Jon Jones doesn't seem to be quite as optimistic.

  • MLB predictions for 2021 playoff teams, World Series champs, Cy Young and more

    Here are 2021 MLB season predictions from SNY staff for playoff teams, World Series matchups and winners, and all the major awards.

  • U.S. men's soccer fails to qualify for Olympics thanks to embarrassing goalkeeper mistake (video)

    This isn't quite a World Cup qualifying failure for U.S. men's soccer. But it's another alarming Olympics miss.

  • The NBA looks more wide open after trade deadline

    Even though no one made a singular move to be feared on Thursday, the transactions illustrated there’s no fear of the contenders at the top of the respective conferences.

  • Bill Belichick offered John Mara a blunt take on Ben McAdoo, Pat Shurmur

    During a conversation with Giants owner John Mara, Bill Belichick told him that Joe Judge was a better coach than Ben McAdoo or Pat Shurmur.

  • One key reason Mac Jones isn’t a fit for Kyle Shanahan, 49ers

    The San Francisco 49ers weren't likely trading up to take Alabama QB Mac Jones in the NFL draft.

  • Opinion: Mike Woodson is in for rude awakening as Indiana men's basketball coach

    The secret at this level is how well you can connect to, relate to and motivate college players — and how well you understand what makes them tick.