Champion debuts second drop in Muhammad Ali collection

Champion Athleticwear and the estate of Muhammad Ali have collaborated on a brand new collection of apparel honoring the greatest boxer of all time. According to the brand, the second iteration's designs and colors are meant to "evoke the ethos of the sports legend during his inspirational gold medal win during the 1960 Games in Rome as an 18-year-old."

"Muhammad Ali was an artist in the ring and a champion of the people outside of it, inspiring his fans across the globe to be their very best," Jon Ram, group president of global activewear for HanesBrands said. "The second drop in this collection allows everyone from professional athletes to backyard sports enthusiasts and culture curators to truly be their own Champion by finding the joy in dressing for self-expression and feeling confident while being comfortable."

Included in the unisex line are t-shirts, hoodies and 1/4 zips for the fall. For the ladies specifically, bike shorts that transition well from workouts to afternoon errands. Finally, a silk boxing robe reminiscent of the ones Ali used to wear during his illustrious career.

To commemorate the line's second drop, Champion will be making a donation to the Louisville, Kentucky-based Muhammad Ali Center, a non-profit museum and cultural center dedicated to honoring the The People's Champion and his accomplishments both inside and outside the ring.

Priced between $35-$125, the Champion Muhammad Ali collection range in size from XS to 2XL and is available to purchase at Champion.com. Scroll on for images and purchasing links for some of the standout pieces.