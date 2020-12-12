A champion is crowned in Episode 7 of MotorTrend docuseries

A champion was crowned in the dessert.

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs saw its Championship 4 drivers — Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin — battle it out at Phoenix Raceway for the ultimate title. They all claimed the top-four spots come checkered flag, but only one was awarded the Bill France Cup trophy in Victory Lane.

Episode 7 of MotorTrend’s docuseries, “NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure,” takes fans behind the scenes in Arizona. The latest edition, released Saturday, provides insight from the championship contenders themselves, among others within the NASCAR industry.

RELATED: Start your free trial on the MotorTrend app today

This is the final episode of “NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure,” which began Oct. 31 and aired weekly. The docuseries was designed to highlight NASCAR’s unprecedented, yet unforgettable 2020 season.

With a free trial to the MotorTrend app, viewers will also receive access to more than 3,600 hours of automotive entertainment, including shows from MotorTrend, Discovery Channel, live events and more. Subscribe now to start watching “NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure.”