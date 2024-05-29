'A champion for coach' - Hansi Flick named Barcelona coach

Then Germany coach Hansi Flick gives reacts from the touchline during the International friendly soccer match between Germany and Japan at the Volkswagen Arena. Christian Charisius/dpa

Hansi Flick has been appointed Barcelona coach from next season on in succession of Xavi Hernandez, the Spanish top club said on Wednesday.

Barca said in a statement that former Bayern Munich and Germany coach Flick signed a two-year contract until 2026 with last season's La Liga runners-up in the presence of president Joan Laporta, vice president Rafa Yuste and sporting director Deco.

A new German chapter at Barca

The 59-year-old is the third German coach at Barca, following Hennes Weisweiler and Udo Lattek.

The current squad includes German internationals in goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen and midfielder Ilkay Gündogan, as well as former Bayern striker Robert Lewadowski.

"Culers, it's our moment. Forca Barca," Flick told Barca's fans known as culers in a brief video on X, formerly Twitter.

Flick's big success with Bayern

Barca spoke of "a champion for coach" as Flick won seven titles during his Bayern term 2019-2021, including a treble as part of six titles in 2020, a feat only matched by former Barca and Bayern coach Pep Guardiola.

He then became German national team coach but had to go in September 2023 after poor results. He was previously also Germany assistant coach, winning the 2014 World Cup.

"FC Barcelona have chosen a man well known for his teams’ high pressing, intense and daring style of play which has brought him great success at club level and international level, winning pretty much all there is to win in the world of football," Barca said.

Barca thank Xavi

The club had announced just minutes earlier that Xavi's contract was terminated to complete all formalities after an earlier decision to part ways with him.

"FC Barcelona and Xavi Hernandez Creus have reached an agreement to sever the contract the coach and his staff had with the Club until the end of the 2024/25 season," a statement said.

"The club wishes to publicly thanks Xavi and the rest of his coaching staff for their commitment, dedication and generosity, and for their help in reaching an agreement to sever the contract. Furthermore, we wish him success in the future on both a personal and professional level."

The former Barca and Spain midfielder Xavi became team coach in November 2021 and won La Liga with them in 2023. He had initially said in January that he would leave, performed a U-turn later to stay on, only having to go in the end after a season without silverware.