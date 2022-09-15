‘A champion’s champion’: Nadal and other tennis stars react to Roger Federer retirement

The tributes poured in quickly on Thursday when Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis after a career than lasted more than two decades and brought him 103 singles titles.

Federer’s rivalry with Rafael Nadal has been a defining part of tennis this century, and the Spaniard expressed his regret they will not meet again in a grand slam final.

“Dear Roger,my friend and rival,” he wrote on Twitter. “I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.”

Billie Jean King, a fellow former world No 1, was one of the first to pay tribute to the Swiss player.

“Roger Federer is a champion’s champion,” she wrote on Twitter. “He has the most complete game of his generation & captured the hearts of sports fans around the world with an amazing quickness on the court & a powerful tennis mind. He has had a historic career w/memories that will live on and on.”

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova thanked the 41-year-old for his contributions to tennis.

“Roger – you have always been such a huge inspiration to me,” she tweeted. “Your elegance, your grace, your beautiful game. I have always held you in the highest regard and want to congratulate you for an amazing career. Tennis won’t be the same without you! Thank you.”

Andy Roddick knew more than most just how lethal a player Federer could be – the American lost to him in four grand slam finals, including an epic encounter at Wimbledon in 2009.

“Cheers Roger,” he tweeted. “Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don’t be a stranger …”

The French and US Opens, as well as the ATP and WTA Tours, posted tributes to Federer. But it is Wimbledon, which he won a record eight times, that he is perhaps most often associated with. The tournament posted a photo of Federer in front of the Centre Court crowd along with a glowing tribute: “Where do we begin? It’s been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word. We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many.”

Such was Federer’s skill that he was also admired by athletes in other sports. He is particularly popular in India and cricketer Dinesh Karthik paid his own tribute. “Take a bow Legend!,” he tweeted to his 2m followers, alongside a photo of Federer.

Federer was also an Olympic champion, winning the men’s doubles at the Beijing Games in 2008 alongside Stan Wawrinka (and won singles silver in 2012). The official account of the Olympics tweeted its praise.

“An outstanding career comes to an end Thank you for all the memories Roger Federer! You will be missed!” the message read.