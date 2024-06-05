Champion Boxer Andrew Tham Dead at 28 In Motorcycle Crash

Originally appeared on E! Online

The boxing community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Andrew Tham died June 2, three days after a motorcycle accident in Cumbernauld, Scotland, his management company confirmed. He was 28.

"On behalf of the Tham family, St Andrew's Sporting Club are devastated to confirm the tragic passing of Andy Tham," the organization wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, June 4. "Andy was a champion in the ring, and a character out of the ring. It has been an honor to have him in our stable for the entirety of his professional boxing career and he will be greatly missed by us all."

The boxer, who began his professional boxing career in 2018 and earned a featherweight championship title in September, sustained critical injuries after colliding with a Hyundai Tucson 6:50 p.m. on May 30. He was taken to a hospital nearby, where he later died, Police Scotland shared in a press release.

The British Boxing Board of Control—the governing body of professional boxing in the United Kingdom—also expressed its condolences on X, writing on June 4 that they "send their sincere sympathies to the family and friends of Andrew Tham, following his tragic passing."

Fellow boxer George Stewart, who recently faced off against Tham, told BBC he was "absolutely devastated."

"It was an absolute honor and a pleasure to share the ring with him two weeks ago - a true warrior," he noted. "I have no words to describe this devastating news other than heart breaking."

Tham's death is just the latest tragedy the British boxing community has experienced in the past few months. Boxer Sherif Lawal, 29, died last month after collapsing in the ring during his professional debut, his management company confirmed.

"Despite the best efforts of the paramedics, he was later pronounced dead," Warren Boxing Management said in a statement at the time, adding that the organization "would like to send our condolences to all of Sherif's family, friends, coaches and all those close to him at this tragic time."

