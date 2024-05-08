Champion Boston Celtics alum Paul Pierce on his confidence in his former team to win it all

Former Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce has been keeping an extra close eye on the team he forged a Hall of Fame career with as they look like a team that can hang a banner for the first time since he helped do so in 2008.

The growth of fellow Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum, the offseason additions of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, and the development of players up and down the roster — there’s been plenty to get our attention. The Truth recently joined NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles, former teammate Brian Scalabrine and Eddie House on Game 1’s “Celtics Pregame Live” to talk about this year’s ball club in the postseason, and what he likes that he has seen from them.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what he had to say about the Celtics’ playoffs prospects for yourself.

