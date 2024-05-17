Champaign school's history-making girls' track team 'pretty awesome'

May 17—CHAMPAIGN — Jefferson Middle School track athletes are making history: For the first time in school history, the eighth-grade girls won an IESA sectionals last weekend.

The boys aren't far behind, placing second in the same competition.

"This season has been pretty awesome," said coach Danielle Murchison. "This girls group, a lot of them are repeats, especially our 4x1 — they broke the record last year, and we're hoping to break it again this year."

Last year was Ciaune Bibb's first at Jefferson.

"Being a part of the team helped me create friendships and bonds, and it made my experience better," Bibb said.

This year, she qualified for state in all four events she ran at sectionals.

The state meet is Friday and Saturday in East Peoria, giving Bibb a chance to take a break, but it'll still be a busy weekend.

Murchison said the whole team is excited for their trip — not just for running.

"They always have a blast. They eat all the food, do all the things," she said. "They're like, 'Wait, I'm done? So I can eat now?'"