The Raiders’ search for a new General Manager is set to include an interview with Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Kelly is slated to meet with the team on Thursday. Kelly is also on the list of G.M. candidates with his current team, which he joined in 2015, and he’s interviewed for other openings in recent years.

Rapoport also reports that Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler is slated to interview with the team on Friday. Ziegler was identified as a candidate for the job before the team fired Mike Mayock on Monday.

Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds and Bengals scout Trey Brown have also come up as candidates for the opening in Las Vegas.

Champ Kelly set to interview with Raiders Thursday, Dave Ziegler Friday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk