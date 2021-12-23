A champ crowned in final USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings of 2021

History made

Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff

This is the final set of USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings for the 2021 season. Mater Dei (Calif.) is this year’s national champion after going wire-to-wire in the No. 1 spot and beating five ranked opponents. The nod gave the Monarchs its fifth overall Super 25 crown since 1982, tying the school with De La Salle (Concord, Calif.).

Here’s how the final 25 played out in 2021…

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) — Record: 12-0

Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff

2. Westlake (Austin, Texas) — Record: 16-0

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

3. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) — Record: 12-0

Syndication: The Record

4. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

USA TODAY Network

5. Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.) — Record: 14-0

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

6. Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) — Record: 10-3

USA TODAY Network

7. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) — Record: 10-2

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

8. Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) — Record: 15-0

Syndication: FortMyers

9. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) — Record: 14-1

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

10. Graham-Kapowsin (Graham, Wash.) — Record: 15-0

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

11. North Shore (Houston, Texas) — Record: 15-1

Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP

12. Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.) — Record: 15-1

USA TODAY Network

13. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) — Record: 12-1

USA TODAY Network

14. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) — Record: 11-0

Larry French/St. Johns College

15. Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.) — Record: 12-1

Syndication: Arizona Republic

16. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) — Record: 11-1

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

17. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) — Record: 9-1

USA TODAY Network

18. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) — Record: 13-1

Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images

19. Bixby (Okla.) — Record: 13-0

Matt Barnard /Tulsa World via AP

20. Central (Miami, Fla.) — Record: 12-2

USA TODAY Network

21. Duncanville (Texas) — Record: 13-2

Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP

Story continues

22. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) — Record: 11-1

Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

23. Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas) — Record: 14-1

Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

24. Oakland (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) — Record: 15-0

Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger

25. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) — Record: 12-1

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

Get the latest high school sports news, recruiting updates, profiles and more at USA TODAY High School Sports.

1

1