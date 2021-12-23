A champ crowned in final USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings of 2021
History made
This is the final set of USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings for the 2021 season. Mater Dei (Calif.) is this year’s national champion after going wire-to-wire in the No. 1 spot and beating five ranked opponents. The nod gave the Monarchs its fifth overall Super 25 crown since 1982, tying the school with De La Salle (Concord, Calif.).
Here’s how the final 25 played out in 2021…
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) — Record: 12-0
2. Westlake (Austin, Texas) — Record: 16-0
3. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) — Record: 12-0
4. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)
5. Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.) — Record: 14-0
6. Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) — Record: 10-3
7. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) — Record: 10-2
8. Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) — Record: 15-0
9. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) — Record: 14-1
10. Graham-Kapowsin (Graham, Wash.) — Record: 15-0
11. North Shore (Houston, Texas) — Record: 15-1
12. Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.) — Record: 15-1
13. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) — Record: 12-1
14. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) — Record: 11-0
15. Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.) — Record: 12-1
16. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) — Record: 11-1
17. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) — Record: 9-1
18. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) — Record: 13-1
19. Bixby (Okla.) — Record: 13-0
20. Central (Miami, Fla.) — Record: 12-2
21. Duncanville (Texas) — Record: 13-2
22. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) — Record: 11-1
23. Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas) — Record: 14-1
24. Oakland (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) — Record: 15-0
25. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) — Record: 12-1
