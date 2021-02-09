Champ Bailey compares Broncos’ trading for Texans QB Deshaun Watson to signing Peyton Manning in 2012

Deshaun Watson is the instant upgrade at quarterback for almost any NFL team.

Even though Drew Lock savaged the Houston Texans 38-24 in Week 14 of 2019 at NRG Stadium, on a Battle Red Day no less, the former 2019 second-round pick from Missouri hasn’t had the same fortune for Denver against the rest of the NFL.

As part of the virtual radio row for Super Bowl LV, former Broncos All-Pro cornerback Champ Bailey joined 104.3 “The Fan” [KKFN-FM] in Denver to talk about the prospect of Denver trading for Watson.

“It’d be a great move,” Bailey said via the Broncos Wire. “He’s a proven quarterback, a franchise quarterback. He’ll change a franchise and its trajectory. So, why wouldn’t you entertain that?”

Even though the cost to acquire Watson would be astronomical and would involve a trade package that would put the Rick Williams trade and Herschel Walker trade to shame, Bailey believes it would be worth it due to the construction of the Broncos’ roster.

They are just a quarterback away, much like they were in 2012 when the Broncos signed Peyton Manning after winning the division the year before with Tim Tebow.

“I kind of look at the Broncos right now, like it’s almost 2012,” Bailey said. “It’s kind of the same dynamic. You have a young guy that did well and has done some good things, but nothing to really make you feel good about the future. Then, you’ve got a guy that can really change the trajectory of your franchise like Watson. Yeah, you go get a guy like that — without a doubt.”

Unlike the Miami Dolphins, who have a boatload of other teams’ picks, or the New York Jets, who are picking No. 2 overall in this year’s draft, the Broncos’ draft capital comes from within. If they were to win the Watson sweepstakes, they risk giving up the very premium picks they would need to surround him with better talent. With Watson, Denver better hope they win immediately and suffer no seasons to development.

