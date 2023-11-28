Chaminade men's hoops tops Slippery Rock

Nov. 28—Isaac Amaral-Artharee scored 24 points, and Ross Reeves added 16 points and eight assists as the Chaminade men's basketball team beat Slippery Rock 75-67 on Monday at McCabe Gym.

Scott Ator and Kelton Samore each added 12 points for the Silverswords (2-5 ).

Lashon Lindsey finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Rock (1-3 ).