Chaminade men fall to Point Loma

Dec. 31—The Chaminade men's basketball team kicked off a four-game Southern California road trip with an 83-59 loss to two-time defending PacWest champion Point Loma on Saturday at Golden Gymnasium.

The Silverswords (5-9, 1-5 ) were led by Jamir Thomas' 15 points. Scott Ator scored nine and grabbed eight rebounds, while Ross Reeves added another nine points with five rebounds and three assists.

The Sea Lions (8-4, 3-1 ) knocked down 11 triples, eight of which came in the second half, t0 clinch the victory.

Chaminade led early with a 6-2 run to start the game but fell victim to a 21-4 run by Point Loma. The Sea Lions hit just three 3-pointers in the first half but found their rhythm in the second half by hitting four of their first six triples in the period for a 51-33 lead. Point Loma later hit four of five 3s to take a 27-point lead with under four minutes to play.

Chaminade will look to avenge its loss in stop No. 2 of the road trip at Biola on Monday at 5 :30 p.m.