Chaminade-Madonna's Jeremiah Smith ultimately sticks with Ohio State on early signing day

HOLLYWOOD — Jeremiah Smith ultimately stuck with Ohio State.

But the nation’s No. 1-ranked 2024 football recruit was torn about his decision — even in “the last two minutes.”

Before Smith pulled out a scarlet Buckeyes ballcap from a black plastic bag to announce his signing Wednesday, the first day of the three-day Early Signing Period, he seriously considered grabbing the Miami Hurricanes cap also in there.

“It was tough, but I went with my gut and that was Ohio State. It was where I felt I would be better developed as a receiver,” said Smith, a 6-foot-3, 198-pound wide receiver from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory in Hollywood, Fla.

Regarded the top overall prospect in both the 247Sports Composite and On3 Industry rankings, he also had Florida State and Florida as finalists.

Chaminade Madonna wide receiver and 5-star Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith competed in the FHSAA Class 1M state championship on Dec. 7, 2023, at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

“It came down to the last two minutes,” Smith said of his final decision between the Buckeyes and Hurricanes. “I was sitting there and thinking, ‘Either I stay home or I’m going to Ohio State.’ I wish I could have stayed home, but Ohio is the best fit for me right now.”

The prospect of becoming the next great Buckeyes receiver selected in the first round of the NFL Draft was too luring to pass up, Smith noted. At the same time, “You’re going to have doubts. Especially being from Miami. And then you’ve got [University of] Miami down the street and they’re building the program back to where it used to be.”

Chaminade-Madonna receiver Joshisa “JoJo” Trader said Smith looked “stressed” to him Wednesday before his announcement. Seated at a decorated table inside Chaminade-Madonna’s gym surrounded by friends and family, Smith went right after Trader threw up the “U” with both hands to honor his longtime verbal commitment to the Hurricanes.

“I knew he’s been through a lot — rough moments, a lot of thinking,” Trader said of his longtime friend and teammate.

Smith and Trader were the last two of eight players from Chaminade-Madonna’s Class 1M state championship team to announce their decisions at Wednesday’s signing ceremony.

Like Trader, safety Zaquan Patterson (Miami) and cornerback Kevin Janvier (Florida Atlantic) chose to stay close to home. Running back Davion Gause (North Carolina), quarterback Cedrick Bailey Jr. (North Carolina State) and linebacker Zachary Crothers (Pittsburgh) are headed to the ACC while linebacker Kaleb Stewart is off to UConn.

“Forty-three man roster with five All-Americans and being ranked No. 2 in the country [in the High School Football America 100, powered by NFL Play Football] with a population of 550 students? Unheard of,” Chaminade-Madonna coach Dameon Jones said, proudly. “And you know what I can’t wait for? To start all over again and build another special group.”

This bunch won’t soon be forgotten.

“We’ve been around each other so long we kind of get used to it,” Patterson said of the success, “but it’s really a special thing.”

“We’ve been playing with each other since we were in little league [football],” Trader said. “So, we always grew up talking about playing together in college.”

That won’t happen with Smith, barring a future transfer — though it nearly came to be.

Told that Smith also had a ‘Canes hat in his bag at Wednesday’s signing, Trader laughed.

“I was pushing very hard [for Miami]. We even had a little talk before he sat down,” Trader said. “But I’m happy for him. He made the best decision for himself. We all made the best decision.”

