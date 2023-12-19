Chaminade’s Jeremiah Smith, nation’s top prospect, prepared to sign Wednesday

MIAMI GARDENS — The night before the Early Signing Period starts, Chaminade-Madonna star Jeremiah Smith was ready to be done with the recruiting process.

“I’m happy,” Smith told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Tuesday. “It’s been a long time coming. I’m just happy to get it all over with. It’s been a long year. I’m just happy to sign and get it all over with.”

Smith has been committed to Ohio State for more than a year, but he is still considering Florida, Florida State and Miami. He will sign at a ceremony at Chaminade at noon on Wednesday.

Smith, a five-star prospect who is rated the No. 1 player in the 2024 class by 247Sports’ composite rankings, racked up racked up 1,389 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns on 90 catches this season.

The Lions star has a pair of Miami commits on his team: four-star receiver Joshisa “JoJo” Trader and four-star safety Zaquan Patterson. He also knows many of the other prospects in UM’s class, including St. Thomas Aquinas running back Jordan Lyle and defensive tackle Justin Scott — both of whom flipped from Ohio State to Miami. Smith said he has been hearing from them.

“It’s been all the guys that’s committed,” Smith said. “I’ve been getting (talked to by) players and commits, too, just telling me to stay home, win a national championship and all. I’m just taking it all in right now, where my options (are) at.”

A recruiting dead period went into effect after the weekend, but Miami coach Mario Cristobal, Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Florida State coach Mike Norvell were among the college coaches who got in touch with Smith late.

Cristobal had a recent in-home visit with Smith. Smith said Cristobal spoke to him and his father and said the Miami coach talked about what UM can do for players outside of football, as well.

“Coach Cristobal, he just a Miami guy,” Smith said. “Just telling me, ‘Stay home because you and Joshisa Trader, Jordan Lyle, all the guys committed, we can definitely do something special, bring Miami back to the way it used to be.'”

Day reiterated the reasons Smith picked Ohio State in the first place, Smith said.

“Just telling me to keep the main thing the main thing,” Smith said. “Telling me why I committed to Ohio State. I know the reason why. Just I want to be developed into a first-round draft pick, win a national championship and all.”

As for Norvell, Smith said the Seminoles coach told him how hard he works for his players.

“Just telling me how I get his all each and every day if I choose to go to Florida State,” Smith said “Florida State’s a great program, seeing how they did on the offensive side of the ball with Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson and those guys. Coach Mike up there definitely (has) got Florida State back in the right direction.”

One late issue that has cropped up for all three of those teams is their quarterback situation. Ohio State starter Kyle McCord and Miami starter Tyler Van Dyke have both transferred. Florida State starter Jordan Travis is out of eligibility.

The Buckeyes have four-star prospect Air Noland in their recruiting class. The Seminoles have four-star prospect Luke Kromenhoek in their class. The Hurricanes have three-star prospect Judd Anderson committed. Additionally, Miami and FSU are battling for transfer quarterback Cam Ward, who starred at Washington State.

“It’s definitely playing a big part in my situation, definitely,” Smith said. “The quarterback, that’s the main thing you need as a receiver. … That’s definitely going to play a big part in my decision, for sure.”