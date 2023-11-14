Nov. 14—Chambers and Hall earn Big Sky POTW accolades

Big Sky Conference and Daily Inter Lake

FARMINGTON, Utah — Weber State's Winston Reid was honored as the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in the 31-29 victory over No. 4 Idaho this past Saturday, with the Wildcat also being honored on the national stage following his efforts in the win. Reid was joined by Montana State's Sean Chambers and Brendan Hall, alongside Lan Larison of UC Davis to round out conference awards for Week 11.

Co-Offensive Players of the Week

Montana State quarterback Sean Chambers and UC Davis running back Lan Larison shared the weekly offensive player of the week honors. Chambers accounted for five touchdowns in his one half of play Saturday, throwing for three and scoring two himself in Montana State's 57-14 win over Eastern Washington. Chambers completed all four of his passes for 119 yards, including scoring strikes of 51 and 43 yards. He opened the scoring Saturday with a 68-yard sprint to paydirt, his third run of more than 60 yards this season. The weekly honor was the second of the season for Chambers.

Lan Larison rushed for 264 yards and three touchdowns in the 21-14 win for UC Davis over Idaho State. Larison scored on runs of 3, 12 and 23 yards and the 264 yards was the third-most for a game in UC Davis history.

Defensive Player of the Week

Winston Reid had a career day on Senior Day for Weber State, posting 17 tackles (7 solo, 10 assisted), 1.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, two quarterback hurries and one pass breakup in the 31-29 win over No. 4 Idaho. The 17 tackles were the most in a game by a Wildcat in nine years and is tied for the most in a game this season by a Big Sky player. His efforts also earned him FedEx Ground FCS National Defensive Player of the Week laurels as well.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Brendan Hall helped Montana State dominate the field position game in its 57-14 win over Eastern Washington. He kicked off 10 times, forcing seven touchbacks and two fair catches. The one return went to the EWU 11 from deep in the end zone. He averaged 51.6 yards a punt, with a long of 62. Four of those five punts pinned EWU inside the 20.