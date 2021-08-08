Chambers aims to reward coach's faith with healthy season

Aug. 8—LARAMIE — As Sean Chambers attempts to complete his first full season at the University of Wyoming, the fourth-year sophomore is playing for more than himself and his teammates.

For the 6-foot-3, 225-pound quarterback, who has had each of his three college seasons cut short by leg injuries, there's a determination to prove right the man who has stuck by him through his trials and tribulations.

A broken leg in 2018 ended Chambers' 3-0 start as the Cowboys' leading man behind center. The next season was a knee injury, suffered diving toward the end zone during a win over Nevada that improved the Pokes to 6-2. They proceeded to lose three of their final four regular-season games, putting a damper on the program's best start since its 2016 run to the Mountain West championship game. In 2020, another broken leg, this time three plays into the season.

Despite all these setbacks, UW coach Craig Bohl hasn't lost faith in his gutsy, versatile signal-caller — evidenced by Chambers standing atop the depth chart following a third consecutive season-ending injury.

"We have a really strong relationship," Chambers said. "We talk about a bunch of stuff outside of football ... and it means a lot that he has that confidence in me still. Not a lot of coaches nowadays will stick with a guy that's been hurt three years in a row, so it means a lot to me and makes me want to prove him right."

Given his 9-3 record as a starter at UW, Chambers' teammates are giddy about the possibility of having him around for a full season.

"(He's) a leader in the locker room," senior receiver Ayden Eberhardt said. "He leads by example, and isn't afraid to vocalize his opinion and say what he wants to say.

"It's awesome to have him back in the locker room ... but also on the field. The way he thinks, he can make decisions just like that."

Chambers' versatility makes him dangerous, junior running back Xazavian Valladay said.

"A lot of quarterbacks are just dropback passers, but Sean is a real dynamic threat because he can run, too," Valladay said. "Just having him and the knowledge that he has for the game, and he's a great leader. Sean just brings a lot to the table — even off the field."

Chambers knows it willll take more than sheer willpower to avoid the injury bug that's continuously bitten him since shortly arriving in Laramie. As such, he's approaching the upcoming season with a more measured approach.

The Kerman, California, product wasted no time showcasing his dual-threat abilities to Cowboys Nation. In his first career start as a true freshman, Chambers completed 7 of 10 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 101 rushing yards — the first of six times in 13 games he has surpassed the century mark on the ground. Most importantly, the performance helped UW roll past Colorado State 34-21 for a Border War victory, with the Pokes leading by as much as 24 in a game that wasn't near as close as the final score indicated.

This rushing threat isn't going anywhere. But with Chambers' longevity in mind, first-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek has been working with his quarterback on ways to maximize his talents, while avoiding unnecessary risks.

"I guess just playing smart," Chambers said. "Me and Coach Polasek have conversations all the time about knowing when the journey is over to protect yourself. I don't need to scratch for those extra two yards in the first quarter and we're up by seven or whatever. I just have to play a little smarter."

Added Polasek: "We talk a lot about being the CEO of the offense as a quarterback, and finding a way to take a profit. You also have to know as a ball carrier there are times to know when the journey is over and it's time to go down. We're emphasizing that."

Polasek is no stranger utilizing physical quarterbacks that possess the ability to hurt defenses with their legs.

During his first stint as a college offensive coordinator at North Dakota State, Polasek coached Carson Wentz and Easton Stick. In addition to continuing their careers in the NFL, these two combined to go 69-6 as starters, with each averaging more than 40 rushing yards per game when leading the NDSU offense. Before that, he was an assistant at Northern Illinois for one season — during which Jordan Lynch was a Heisman Trophy finalist and rushed for 1,920 yards, breaking his own NCAA single-season record for quarterbacks.

Polasek believes this experience working with successful dual-threat quarterbacks in the past will carry over to Wyoming, as he returns to a coordinator role after four seasons as Iowa's offensive line coach.

"In my four years at Iowa it wasn't a big part of what we did, but I've also been very fortunate on the other side of it to have Carson Wentz and Easton Stick, who are both NFL players," he said. "Jordan Lynch was a really good player for us at Northern Illinois, and his toughness may not be matched to be honest with you. He was more of a running back.

"It's interesting. Sean has had some bad breaks, some tough luck, but he's a tough, physical guy by nature. We just have to find ways to protect him and to make sure, when he is operating in the run game, that he's in space. (We need to make sure) there are opportunities for big plays and he's not in the middle of the fray. We're going to be very conscious of that, but Sean also has to learn how to take care of himself."

Chambers' prowess in the running game is no secret — just look at his last four healthy games back in 2019, when he erupted for 351 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. His impact as a leader in the locker room is unquestioned, as well.

However, with a career completion percentage below 50%, there's still room for improvement when it comes to leading an aerial attack for a team with MW title aspirations.

Therein lies the challenge from the head coach that has kept the faith, to the quarterback that is hungry to reward this allegiance.

"He's a great leader, No. 1, and he's very competitive," Bohl said. "He's improved his fundamentals as far as throwing the football and where he needs to (throw it).

"He's always been able to make plays with his legs. Now, he's going to need to be able to make plays with his arm."

{div}Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.{p dir="ltr"}{/div}