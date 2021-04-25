Chamberlain's Dominic Santiago wins three individual titles at Greenway Relays

Apr. 25—MOUNT VERNON — Dominic Santiago won three individual events as Chamberlain finished third in the boys team standings at the Greenway Relays Friday.

Santiago won the 800 meters (2 minutes 11.11 seconds), the 1,600 (4 minutes, 49.39 seconds) and the 3,200 (10 minutes, 45.39 seconds), as the Cubs totaled 82 points, one behind second-place Elk Point-Jefferson. West Central won the team championship with 112.5 points.

Chamberlain's Drayton Priebe also won two individual titles, taking the 110-meter hurdles in 15.94 seconds and the triple jump with a leap of 21 feet, 2 1/2 inches. Priebe was also part of the Cubs' first-place sprint medley relay team of C.J. Yost, Hayden Evans and Declan Tveit that won in 3 minutes, 56.52 seconds.

Burke's Ben Witt, Sawyer Tieten, Bryce Frank and Taron Serr won the 4x400 relay in 3 minutes, 52.18 seconds, while Wessington Springs' Carter Grohs, A.J. Neely, Blake Larson and Dylan Schimke won the 4x800 relay in 8 minutes, 53.53 seconds.

Wagner's Malcolm Janis won the 100-meter dash in 11.81 seconds. He was also second in the 200 (24.64 seconds) and the triple jump (40 feet, 10 inches).

On the girls side, Berkeley Engelland was part of four first-place finishes for Mount Vernon/Plankinton, which finished second with 152.5 points. West Central won with 201.5 points. Ethan/Parkston was third with 143.5 points, Chamberlain was fourth with 118 points and Canton was fifth with 103 points.

Engelland won the 400 in 1 minute, 3.25 seconds, while she also took part in three championship relays. MVP's foursome of Maria Baker, Kyia Schmidt, Emilee Fox and Engelland won the sprint medley in 4 minutes, 34.51 seconds. Fox, Tessa Pickart, Baker, Engelland won the 4x400 relay in 4 minutes, 21.43 seconds, while Suri Schmidt, Baker, Fox and Engelland won the 800 in 9 minutes, 57.61 seconds.

Ethan/Parkston's Ella Pollreisz won the 1,600 in 5 minutes, 49.77 seconds and Allison Ziebart took the triple jump in 36 feet, 1 1/2 inches

Burke's Hallie Person raced to a win in the 3,200 meters in 11 minutes, 48.45 seconds, while teammate Piper Hanson won the 100 hurdles in 17.46 seconds.

Kimball/White Lake's Kennedy Leiferman won the 100-meter dash in 13.23 seconds and Scotland's Makayla Friderich took first place in the shot put with a heave of 37 feet.