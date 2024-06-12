Chamberlain's Dakota Munger wins SDGA Junior Tour stop in Pierre

Jun. 12—PIERRE — Chamberlain's Dakota Munger led the way Monday at the South Dakota Golf Association Junior Tour stop at Hillsview Golf Course.

Munger, who will golf at Dakota Wesleyan University starting in the fall, was tied for first place in the boys 16-18 age group, shooting a 3-over-par round of 75, finishing tied with Brandon's Owen Jorgenson. Also in the division, Winner's Karson Keiser was fourth with a score of 80, while Mitchell's Marshall Widstrom was fifth (81).

Ava Craven, of Winner, was second in the girls 16-18 age group, shooting 103. Pierre's Hadley Hart won the division with a score of 80.

In the boys age 14-15 group, Chase McQuirk, of Oacoma, finished first with a score of 79, winning by four shots over Tate Stoeser, of Fort Pierre.

The girls age 14-15 group winner was Trey Speer, of Chamberlain, who shot 84 and won her division by 18 strokes. Raina Haiar, of Burke, took third place in the age 12-13 girls age group with a round of 116.

In a nine-hole competition, Winner's Trigg Haiar and Miller's Kash Pugh were tied for second place with a round of 48, two shots behind victor Lowen Kulesa, of Pierre.

VERMILLION, S.D. — The SDGA Sanford Golf Series got underway on Monday and Tuesday in the southeast part of the state, with two rounds split between Dakota Dunes Country Club and The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion.

Derek Anderson, of Tea, won the boys division title with a score of 1-over-par 145, shooting 73 at Dakota Dunes and 72 at The Bluffs. Sioux Falls' Mac Drake (second), Hartford's Taten Mauney (third) and Harrisburg's Eli Amena (fourth) finished with identical gross scores of 3-over-par 147s, with their place finishes decided by a scorecard playoff. Fort Pierre's Sawyer Sonnenschein shot the low round of the day on Tuesday, a 2-under-70, and finished in fifth place alone with a score of 148.

Everett Morrison, of Mitchell, was the top Mitchell-area boys finisher, shooting 81-75 for a two-day score of 156, finishing tied for 16th place.

In the girls division, Aberdeen's Olivia Braun won the event, shooting 2-over-par over two days with rounds of 76 and 71. She won by 16 strokes over Sioux Falls' Erin Hurd (163), while Flandreau's Tori Peterson (165), Yankton's Ellia Homstad (166) and Canton's Cecelia VanDenTop (172) and Watertown's Brynn Roehrich (172) were also in the top-five.

The series resumes with a two-day event on June 16-17, split between Elmwood Golf Course and Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls. The six-event regular series runs through mid-July prior to the series championship on July 22 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls.