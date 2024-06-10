Chamberlain's Dakota Munger, Coleman Caldwell place second in SDGA two-man golf championships

Jun. 10—YANKTON — It was nearly a banner weekend for Dakota Munger and Coleman Caldwell.

The Chamberlain natives posted a strong showing at the South Dakota Golf Association's two-man championships over the weekend at Hillcrest Country Club, finishing in second place overall with a total score of 135. They were also credited with the victory in Flight 2 of the championship division.

Munger, who'll golf collegiately at Dakota Wesleyan in the fall, and Caldwell, a former collegiate golfer at DWU, Southeastern Oklahoma State, and the University of Sioux Falls, fired a 7-under, 65 in Saturday's four-ball to share the overnight lead. The duo carded eight birdies against one bogey against Hillcrest's par-72 layout.

In Sunday's Chapman play, which utilized a modified alternate-shot format, Munger and Caldwell shot a 2-under, 70 to finish at 9-under par for the tournament. However, a pair of eagles by Sioux Falls' Radley and Taten Mauney on the front nine and a bogey-free back nine propelled them ahead of the Chamberlain duo, finishing with a combined score of 132 to win the overall title by three strokes after sharing the overnight lead.

Yankton's Lane and Reid Sawatzke took home a share of Flight 3 honors in the championship division with a total score of 139 alongside Brandon's Will and Carter Peterson. Yankton's Mitch Schlingman and Brandon Frick (138) were Flight 4 champions. In the regular division, Madison's Rex and Kaden Groos shot a two-day total of 144 to win the top flight. Logan and Dan Megard (147) won the Flight 2 title in the regular division.

BRANDON, S.D. — Sioux Falls' Julie and Reese Jansa captured the SDGA two-woman championship at Brandon Golf Course on Sunday.

The mother-daughter team were the only competitors to shoot under-par in Saturday four-ball, posting a 1-under, 70. They shot a 2-over, 73 in Sunday's Chapman competition to post a total score of 143, finishing six strokes ahead of Brookings' Kelly Evans-Hullinger and Maggie Murphy (149) in the Championship division.

Jennifer Stalley and Natalie Young posted a total team score of 146 to win the mid-am division. Brittany Kool and Monica Hanten (164) took home Flight 2 mid-am honors. Lois Quam and Sharla Vanwettering of Sioux Falls shot a 163 and defeated Collette Quam and Julie King in a playoff to win the senior division. Lynette Coker and Tara Liesinger (174) were the Flight 2 senior champions. Becky Koehler and Viki Wilds shot a net score of 144 to win the senior net division, defeating Kristy Hight and Sharon Ball in a playoff.

The next SDGA event is the 50th anniversary edition of the husband-wife championship, beginning on Saturday, June 22, at Hart Ranch Golf Club in Rapid City.