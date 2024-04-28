Chamber golf tourney set for May 10

Apr. 27—MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 24th Annual Golf Scramble on Friday, May 10, at the Links at Moses Pointe with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. This year's theme is "luau" with the hope that attendees dress Hawaiian spirit to add to the fun, said Lori Robbins, marketing director for the chamber.

"It is a great day for businesses to treat their employees or maybe business customers to a fun day of golf and networking. While the scramble has been sold out for weeks, there is still time to get exposure for your business by sponsoring a contest or raffle prize," she said in a written statement to the Columbia Basin Herald.

This year's major sponsor is Genie which will be bringing one of their lifts to drop all of the golf balls sold that day with side games to split the pot with someone taking home a cash prize. Hawthorne Renewable Energy is another sponsor that will bring the company's cash machine with someone having a chance to grab up to $500.

"This is our biggest year to date! We have almost all the Tee boxes manned with activities and interaction with our golfers," Robbins said.

The Moses Lake Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble raises money for the various expenses that come with running the chamber — things like postage, maps and more — without raising member dues, according to the event description.