Chamber golf tournament moves to fall

May 18—Don't think you've missed the Jacksonville Chamber golf tournament. For four years the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce has held a golf tournament fundraiser during the spring, but this year the event has been moved to the fall.

"There are so many activities happening in the spring that the committee decided to move the event to Sept. 16," said Chamber President Peggy Renfro.

Chairman of the Board Dillon Rodriguez said he believes the change in date will not affect the turnout.

"I think the Chamber golf tournament has cemented itself as a fun tournament at Cherokee Ranch so I believe the turn out will be the same if not better," he said. "With Tomato Fest happening in June, there is just so much happening in the spring preparing for the Festival. I believe the September date will give the Chamber Chicks time to recoup."

The Chamber Chicks are the three ladies who keep the Chamber office running and work behind the scenes coordinating Chamber events. They include Renfro, Ashley Thompson, information coordinator, and Kim Felt, member relations coordinator.

Renfro said the tournament offers a great time to enjoy a day at one of the most beautiful golf courses in East Texas and also take care of a little business while golfing.

"The first tournament was one of the only events we had in 2020 due to COVID and everyone enjoyed the outdoor activity and seeing other fellow Chamber members," she said. "The tournament was a success and now we will host the fifth annual event Sept. 16.

"I personally know nothing about golf, so I rely on volunteers and the Chamber has so many great volunteers always willing to help."

Whether the September weather provides rain or sun, isn't a great concern, according to Rodriguez.

"The tournament has been played in the rain twice now, so if there isn't any lighting we should be good," he said. "As far as heat goes, the Chamber plans ahead and has water and other beverages iced down for the golfers and volunteers."

Rodriguez has participated in three of the four tournaments the Chamber has conducted and said he enjoyed it every time.

"I enjoy being able to get together with other Chamber members and network," he said. "It is a good time with good people."

For details regarding the 2024 golf tournament, follow the Jacksonville Chamber Facebook page.