Chamber bringing back benefit golf tournament

May 16—The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its annual golf tournament, set for Father's Day weekend.

"The Chamber of Commerce is beyond excited to be bringing back the Chamber golf tournament," said Angela Howell-Fields, Chamber director. "It is going to be bigger and better than ever before. Prize packages are crazy good, with first, second and third places receiving great cash awards, and we will even have a little something for last place."

The event is set for Saturday, June 15, and registration is open now for interested parties.

The tournament will be $75 for singles, and $150 for two-man teams. The entry fee includes a cart, lunch, refreshments and a gift, but golfers are welcome to bring their own carts if so desired.

Golfers will also have the option to buy-a-drive and mulligans for an additional fee.

"We will have a few different contests within the tournament as well, giving everyone several opportunities to win," Howell-Fields said.

First place will take home the grand prize of $600, second will receive $400 and third will take home $200. There will also be a long drive and hole in one contest.

Howell-Fields said the tournament will benefit a worthy cause in the area, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to CASA of Trinity Valley.

Howell-Fields said the Chamber is still looking for sponsorships, with several opportunities starting at just $150. If you or your organization would like to sponsor the event, you can contact the Chamber at 903-729-6066, or Palestinechamber.com.