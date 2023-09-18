Chalmers visits Birmingham-Southern, Washington and McCoy stand out

Sep. 18—It may only be mid-September, but a good chunk of the Mississippi high school football season is already in the books.

There's still not quite as much noise on the recruiting front as there was this summer, when a handful of highly-ranked area recruits committed to FBS schools. Still, many recruits are taking visits to schools that have offered them and schools they hope to get an offer from.

At the time this is being written, 19 players currently have at least one offer to play football at a Division III school or higher. Of those with offers, 13 are seniors, who will need to make a decision by this winter at the latest.

Now then, here are some of the highlights from this past week.

Chalmers pays a visit

Michael Chalmers, a senior safety from Shannon, was invited to a Birmingham-Southern game on Saturday. The Panthers are a relatively young Division III program established in 2007, with a Southern Athletic Association title to their name.

Chalmers currently has an offer from Birmingham-Southern.

Washington goes wild

Jalen Washington was instrumental to Houston's 21-12 win on Friday.

The senior running back had 28 carries for 197 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also had one catch for nine yards and two punt returns for 96 yards. So far this season, he had 76 carries for 595 yards and eight touchdowns.

Washington the No. 55 player in the state of Mississippi's Class of 2024 according to 247sports. He is currently committed to Southern Miss. He and Zay Lowery of West Point are two area players committed to the Golden Eagles.

McCoy headlines Golden Wave defense

Tupelo's defense had yet another impressive performance in a 49-7 win over Oxford.

Among those helping the cause was sophomore defensive end JaReylan McCoy. He led the team with two tackles for loss to go with three solo tackles.

McCoy is currently the No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi for the Class of 2026, according to 247sports. He has offers from 11 Division I schools, including Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Utah and Penn State.

