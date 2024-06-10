Chalmers misses out on final despite personal best

Alastair Chalmers is still hoping to make the 2024 Olympics in Paris [Getty Images]

British champion Alastair Chalmers missed out on the final of the 400m hurdles at the European Championships despite setting a new personal best.

The 24-year-old from Guernsey finished third in his semi-final - with only the top two guaranteed a place in the final.

Chalmers, who was drawn in the outside lane, led for more than 300m before being caught by Estonia's Rasmus Maegi and Sweden's Carl Bengtstroem.

His time of 48.76 seconds was the ninth-fastest, meaning the visibly upset Chalmers missed out on a place in the final.

The time was also just 0.06 off the mark he needs to qualify for the Olympics in Paris this summer.

Going into the Championships Chalmers said he was 'in the form of his life'.