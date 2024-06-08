Chalmers in 'form of life' ahead of championships

Alastair Chalmers is the reigning British 400m hurdles champion [Getty Images]

Great Britain 400m hurdler Alastair Chalmers says he is in the "form of his life" as he prepares to compete in the European Championships.

The 24-year-old from Guernsey is hoping to put an injury-hit 2023 behind him and make the Olympic qualifying mark of 48.70 seconds in Rome.

Chalmers won Guernsey's first-ever track medal at a Commonwealth Games when he took bronze in Birmingham two years ago.

He takes part in his maiden European Championships in Rome on Sunday.

"I'm healthy. I'm running well, winning races and I'm beating some guys who have been there and done it," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"I'm in great shape and just going to take it one round at a time on Sunday.

"Last year was a shame getting injured early on, I just couldn't get back to my full potential.

"But this year it's just been amazing.

"I've really put my head down, worked hard and every session I've got better at, so I'm faster, stronger and I'm looking forward to a nice hot day in Rome, a good track, good competition and putting it all together."

Alastair Chalmers created history for Guernsey at the last Commonwealth Games [PA Media]

Chalmers goes into the European Championships 18th fastest this year after running 49.10 in Italy last month.

He will be in a field that includes word record holder and reigning champion Karsten Warholm.

But he says he is capable of lowering his personal best to making the qualifying mark for the Paris Olympics later this summer.

"When I got my medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 it was the best moment of my life," he added.

"One of my career goals has always been to make a European final individually, it's such a rare thing, so if I can do that I would be so proud.

"To go to an Olympic Games, especially for an individual event and especially in this day and age where the times are so difficult and the standard is so high, it's such an achievement.

"It's going to be a big ask, and I've just got really trust in my ability and deliver what I can."