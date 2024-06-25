'Challenges remain' but Uefa hopeful for Euros at Casement

Casement Park in west Belfast has been derelict since 2013 [Inpho]

Uefa has acknowledged that "important challenges remain" but the governing body remains hopeful that Casement Park will be ready to stage Euro 2028 matches.

The west Belfast stadium has been selected to host games when the European Championship comes to the UK and Ireland in four years' time.

The stadium has been derelict since 2013 and redevelopment work, which has suffered from numerous setbacks, is yet to begin on the site.

Northern Ireland is due to host five games.

Progress on the project is currently on hold until after the UK General Election as all stakeholders and interested parties await news of potential further funding from the UK Government to contribute towards the rebuild.

The original cost of rebuilding the stadium a decade ago was estimated to be £77.5m.

However, in March, then Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said that figure could now have risen to be in the region of £308m.

“Commendable efforts are being made to make Casement Park a suitable venue for Euro 2028," said Uefa representative Luca Nicola, speaking at the Irish Football Association's [IFA] AGM on Monday.

“Northern Irish partners have shown a strong will and commitment to make this happen, demonstrating that this is a project that goes beyond football for the country.

“Important challenges remain — we need to acknowledge that but the conditions for Casement Park to host Euro 2028 matches have been communicated and are known.

“We at Uefa are confident that with the support of all the Northern Irish partners, these conditions can be met and Belfast will be ready to welcome participating teams in four years’ time."

The NI Executive pledged to pay £62.5m of the original estimated cost almost a decade ago, with the GAA contributing £15m.

With construction costs soaring since then, earlier this year the Irish government committed £43m but that still leaves a massive shortfall in the finance required.

'An unbelievable opportunity'

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson believes Casement Park could still host Euro 2028 matches [Inpho]

The IFA is one of five associations involved in the UK and Ireland co-hosting the 2028 tournament.

“We are still talking to all the stakeholders,” said IFA chief executive Patrick Nelson.

“Uefa are still keen for us to host games but we need a decision from the Prime Minister on what contribution they will make.

“We need to wait to 5 July after the election. We need to know what the Westminster Government will contribute and what does that leave for other partners to contribute.

“The Executive and GAA will also make contributions and the partners are talking."

Nelson believes the construction of Casement in time for the Euros offers a chance not to be missed.

“Casement was part of the bid and it’s an unbelievable opportunity to bring a massive football tournament to Northern Ireland.

“It needed a realistic project and Casement is a realistic project that has Government support stretching back 13 years. I’m still hopeful but it will depend on political will, like many decisions in our society."